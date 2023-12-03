Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has become a sensation at the worldwide box office. After taking an earth-shattering start, the film saw blockbuster collections coming in on Saturday. As a result, the mark of 200 crores gross has been crossed in a mere 2 days, and in the meantime, the lifetime of Ranbir’s own Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been surpassed. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on 1st December. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the audience word-of-mouth has been on the favorable side, with many complaining about the dragged second half. It is also receiving a backlash on moral grounds for its brutal content and is a hot topic of discussion.

Animal roaring at the worldwide box office

On day 1, Animal raked in 116 crores gross at the worldwide box office, becoming 3rd Bollywood film to score a century on its opening day after Pathaan and Jawan. Yesterday, the film remained rock steady and again pulled off massive numbers. As per the official update, 120 crores gross came in on Saturday, which is simply outstanding.

After two days, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer stands at a colossal sum of 236 crores gross and has already surpassed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s 221.28 crores gross. It has also crossed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crores gross) and Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores gross).

Within a week, Animal will surpass Ranbir’s Brahmastra, which did a business of 430.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Animal soon to surpass Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial debut, Kabir Singh, was a blockbuster success and earned 368.32 crores gross in the lifetime run. This figure will be crossed by Animal today itself or tomorrow, which speaks volumes of how big a box office monster this film is turning out to be.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles. It is currently playing in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is in a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, which is also doing decent business at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Animal Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s Monster Sells Over 13.80 Lakh Tickets, But Jawan Leads Blockbuster Sunday Pre-Sales By 9 Crores Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News