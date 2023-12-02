Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: 9 Records Destroyed By Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has done the unthinkable. With a 63.80 crore opening collection, the gangster drama has created hysteria. While records are still getting tallied since there are a ‘number of numbers’ the actor must have overtaken with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, we have tried jotting down the most significant achievements for the Kapoor superstar on the very first day of his new flick.

This is RK’s second gangster drama. The first one was Bombay Velvet, which had a disastrous result and verdict at the Box Office, and interestingly, Ranbir has surpassed the lifetime collection of his first gangster drama with the second gangster drama of his career.

Mounted on a budget of 115 crore, Bombay Velvet collected only 21 crore, and clearly, Ranbir has crossed the line way too far. While Animal’s budget is reported to be around 100 crore, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga film might hit another milestone in Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

It is still time to know if Animal will be Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Sanju’s 341.22 crore; the actor has definitely made some unimaginable records with the day 1 box office collection of Animal. Check out.

Second Highest-Opening Day Ever

Ranbir Kapoor delivered the second-highest opening day for a Bollywood film after Jawan. Animal collected 63.8 crore in total and stands next to Atlee’s blockbuster, that collected 75 crore at the box office.

Third Highest Opening Day In Hindi

After Jawan’s 66 crore and Pathaan’s 55 crore, Ranbir Kapoor’s film is the third-highest opener ever in Hindi, with a collection of 53.8 crore.

Highest Opening For Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opening day was registered by Brahmastra, which was only 37 crore. The actor has beaten his previous record by a huge amount.

Eighth Highest Worldwide Opening For An Indian Film

Ranbir Kapoor has surpassed Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and 110 crore to enter the list of the top 10 highest Indian openers at the worldwide box office. While RRR rules this list with 232 crore on day 1, Animal, with 116 crore has finished eighth.

Third Highest Worldwide Opening For A Hindi Film

After Adipurush’s 140 crore and Jawan’s 129.60 crore, Animal is the third biggest opening Hindi film worldwide, with a 116 crore worldwide collection on day 1.

Highest Non-Holiday Opener

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing non-holiday opener. Earlier, this record was held by Brahmastra, and it’s 37 crore. Now, the record is held by Animal.

Highest Single-Day Collection For Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest single-day collection now stands with Animal and its 63.80 crore day 1 collection. The actor broke his highest single-day collection, which earlier was with Sanju’s Day 3 box office collection, which was registered at 46.71 crore.

Tenth 100 Crore Worldwide Opener

Ranbir Kapoor has finally given Indian cinema its tenth 100-crore worldwide opener with 116 crore.

The Youngest Achiever!

Well, Ranbir Kapoor is the youngest actor and the only actor of this generation who has entered such huge lists and made some unimaginable records. Kudos to his Kapoor genes!

