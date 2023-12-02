The craze of Animal has taken over the nation, and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon at the Indian box office. In Telugu states, the film is doing wonders and has surpassed a blockbuster biggie like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to record the biggest-ever opening for a Bollywood film. Keep reading to know more!

Solid buzz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Ranbir Kapoor is a true blue superstar among the young breed of Indian actors and has proved his box office worth time and again. While he has always shown his strength in the Hindi belt, the actor started penetrating the market of South India with his Brahmastra. This time, too, a huge event was held in Hyderabad, which was attended by SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. This pre-release event paid off well, as the film has got a bumper response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a brand himself, which helped in gaining immense buzz for Animal in the Telugu states. He’s now among SS Rajamouli, Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajkumar Hirani, and other renowned Indian filmmakers who enjoy their own separate base of audience.

Animal to rake in huge profits in Telugu states

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Animal has surpassed the opening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Telugu states and has amassed a share of 8.5 crores. Reportedly, producer Dil Raju had acquired theatrical rights for 15 crores, which will be recovered by today itself. So, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer is on its way to minting enormous profits in the long run.

Bumper opening at the worldwide box office

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has created history by registering the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. As per the official update, Animal raked in 116 crores gross on day 1. In India alone, it earned 63.80 crores net.

