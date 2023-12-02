Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have started the last month of this year at an all-time high. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama has registered a box office collection of 65 crore (in all languages), and Meghna Gulzar’s war drama has registered 7.25 crore in India. Collectively, both films have registered a cumulative collection of 72.25 crore.

Interestingly, this number is still less than the highest grosser of the year – Jawan, which has claimed the top spot with 75 crore. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, along with their films, have set a record that will be a difficult one to break. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar are next in line to clash at the box office.

Sam Bahadur Vs Animal Box Office Collection Day 1 of 72.25 crore will be challenged next by Dunki Vs Salaar. The two films aim for a 100+ crore collective opening at the box office owing to their buzz and expectations. But currently, the Raazi actor’s war drama and RK’s gangster drama have constituted together the highest-grossing day 1 in 2023.

The year 2023 has seen a total of 9 box office clashes, out of which Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway & Zwigato, Bheed & John Wick: Chapter 4, Ponniyin Selvan – 2 (Hindi) & Bad Boy were totally irrelevant and insignificant as clashes since one film had a clear ruling over the other.

Apart from these three clashes, there were six major clashes that churned out surprising results. Have a look at the analysis.

1. Tejas & 12th Fail

The last clash before Sam Bahadur Vs Animal was Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, fighting Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail. Both the films opened in the same range. Ranaut’s film registered 1.25 crore, and Massey’s film registered a 1.10 crore collection on the opening day. Collectively, they brought only 2.25 crore.

However, owing to the terrific word of mouth, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas turned into a disaster, earning only 5.15 crore, while Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail is a superhit with 50.68 crore and still counting!

2. Mission Raniganj & Thank You For Coming

Akshay Kumar’s heroic film went against Bhumi Pednekar’s multistarrer, and both of them were disasters. While the coal mine rescue mission inspired by a real-life story opened at only 2.80 crore, Bhumi’s adult comedy collected 1.06 crore, collectively accounting for 3.86 crore!

3. Gadar 2 & OMG 2

This year’s biggest clash with the biggest collective opening day was Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar – Pankaj Tripathi bringing in 50.36 crore collectively as Gadar 2 opened at 40.10 crore and OMG 2 collected 10.26 crore on day 1.

4. Oppenheimer & Barbie

Worldwide, the results of the two Hollywood flicks were entirely different, but India put their trust in Christopher Nolan’s film while Margot Robbie’s commercial flick lagged. Collectively, they brought 19 crore together on the opening day, with Cillian Murphy’s film contributing 14 crore and Ryan Gosling’s drama opening at 5 crore.

5. The Kerala Story & Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

This was not touted as a big clash, but The Kerala Story and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 collected 15.03 crores together on day 1. The Kerala Story turned into the biggest profit-making film of the year, opening at 8.03 crore and finishing at 238.27 crore.

6. Shehzada & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

While Sam Bahadur Vs Animal is the second last box office clash of the year, expectations were high for the first box office clash. Kartik Aaryan’s 2022 film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success raised the bar, but Shehzada opened at 6.5 crore, and Paul Rudd’s superhero film opened at 8.25 crore, collectively bringing 14.75 crore.

Now, while Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur seem to have opened on a good note, both films are expected to grow and earn profits eventually in the long run. May such good box office clashes prevail!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

