When Sam Bahadur decided to release this Friday, it was a given that the film would primarily be relying on word of mouth to do the trick. Regardless of whether it was arriving amidst completion from Animal or solo, this one was always going to be a long-term affair rather than just a weekend juggernaut. After all, Meghna Gulzar’s last film with Vicky Kaushal, Raazi, too, had started with 7.53 crores and then went on to score a huge century.

Sam Bahadur has opened lower than Raazi and brought in 6.25 crores. Of course, there will always be theories that the clash ended up reducing the footfalls. However, the fact also remains that due to this clash, there was also huge publicity that came in which also resulted in added awareness. So in a way, everything evens out for the period drama that narrates anecdotes about India’s former Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

Reports for the film are decent to good, which means there is Saturday growth coming for it. Ideally, it should cross at least 10 crores today and then grow more tomorrow. Since this one is an expensive affair, such kind of growth is required as well for the weekdays to sustain well and the film to keep running till the arrival of Dunki and Salaar. It already has to contend with Animal during its play, so it’s going to be a very interesting journey for Sam Bahadur from this moment on.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

