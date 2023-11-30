Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot keep calm. Their superstar has blessed them with not one or two but three treats this year. After Pathaan and Jawan, Rajkumari Hirani directorial Dunki is going to shine at the box office. Plans of advance booking in India and overseas have just been revealed and below are all the details you need!

SRK made his comeback with Pathaan after 4 years since the Zero debacle. Most thought his career was over after back-to-back disappointments, but clearly, he’s here to stay. The Siddharth Anand directorial made 1069.85 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Jawan, on the other hand, garnered record-breaking earnings of 1143.59 crores gross globally. The upcoming December comedy release is set to leave these biggies behind and end 2023 with a bang!

As per a recent report by Track Tollywood, Dunki advance booking will begin in the overseas market around December 7-8, 2023. In India, it will be initiated on BookMyShow and other platforms on 15th December. We’re sure that Shah Rukh Khan’s comedy-drama will witness earth-shattering pre-sales at the ticket windows.

Additionally, rumors suggest the Dunki trailer will be released on the 7th or 8th of December. The teaser was released earlier this month and found its place in the Top 5 Most-Viewed Teasers on YouTube within 24 hours with 36.8 million views.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film will witness a box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. The anticipation is sky-high, given it will be a clash of the titans. The teaser battle was won by Prashanth Neel directorial, garnering a whopping 83 million views within 24 hours. It is now to be seen who conquers the throne at the ticket windows!

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in leading roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on 21st December 2023.

It is one of the least expensive films made in recent times. The mastermind, Rajkumar Hirani, has spent a budget of only 120 crores, which increases the possibility of a blockbuster status at the box office. If the film indeed turns out to be a success, SRK will hit his hat trick this year and turn out to be the successful star of Bollywood, in terms of the number game.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

