This December, we will witness a clash of the titans as two big films, Dunki and Salaar, will lock horns with each other at the box office. There’s almost a month to go, but the advance booking for the Prabhas starrer is already open in the USA. Speaking about premieres, the response is simply superb, and a huge start is on the cards. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar is a big film in Prabhas & Prashanth Neel’s career

It’s an important film for both Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. For the actor, he’ll be looking for a bounce back as his previous two films, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, have tanked at the box office, and he has tasted no success for a long time. This upcoming magnum opus seems a perfect platform for him to make a solid comeback.

As for Neel, he is coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2. The Yash starrer performed way beyond predictions and did record-breaking business. So, this time, expectations are sky-high from the director, and he also has a responsibility to serve what Prabhas fans have been waiting for for a long time.

Advance booking for USA’s premieres

In the USA, Salaar will witness its premieres, which are scheduled a day before the actual release, i.e., 21st December. The advance booking for the same has already been commenced, and if the trade reports are to be believed, the film will soon sell tickets worth $200,000. Remember, this all is happening 27 days before the release. The real craze will unleash when we get closer to the release date.

Even ticket sales will hit the 10,000 mark in the next few days. Prabhas enjoys a strong following in the USA, all thanks to the Telugu audience based there. Even his flop films like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush have enjoyed a good initial response. So, expect his upcoming actioner to explode like never before.

Clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

While such a big film deserves a solo release, the makers of Salaar have decided to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film, Dunki. Dunki is not a massy film like Pathaan or Jawan, but it marks the collaboration between the actor and director Rajkumar Hirani, so the audience is eagerly waiting to catch it on the big screen.

However, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be arriving on 21st December. On the other hand, Prabhas’ Salaar is scheduled to be released on 22nd December.

