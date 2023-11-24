After enjoying a good run at the Indian box office, Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 has slowed down. The numbers that are coming in are underwhelming, and from here, there’s no sign of recovery. In advance booking for day 13, the film has fallen below the 1 crore mark, and that’s a worrying sign amid the weekend mode. Keep reading to know more!

Tiger 3 slows down

The film did well as it managed to stay above the 1 crore mark in advance booking for 12 consecutive days, but today, with several new releases arriving in theatres, the Salman Khan-led spy thriller has slowed down. Of course, it doesn’t reflect the final collection of the day, but still, the signs are not good. Yes, there are new films in theatres, but the Salman Khan starrer can’t afford to witness a big drop ahead of Saturday and Sunday.

Advance booking collection for day 13

As per the trade reports, Tiger 3 has sold tickets worth 95 lakh gross for day 13 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). Yesterday, there was an improvement in advance ticket sales, and 1.65 crores gross were clocked. So, from day 12, it’s a decline of 42%, which is not good. Now, all hopes are on over-the-counter ticket sales. As the weekend mode is on, walk-ins are expected to boost the footfalls.

Loss of shows due to new releases

Apart from the fall in advance booking at the Indian box office, Tiger 3 has also suffered a dent in the show count all across the country. Several new films like Napoleon, Farrey, and others are out in theatres today, making the Salman Khan starrer lose its shows. The show count in Mumbai is now much below the mark of 1000. Similarly, several big centers have suffered a considerable dent in show count.

Fate deciding weekend for Tiger 3

Tomorrow, Tiger 3 will see an increase in show count as it’s the only big film playing in theatres, so that will positively impact the film. Also, this is the do-or-die weekend for the spy thriller as it will decide how far it can go at the Indian box office.

