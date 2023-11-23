The big occasion of Thanksgiving is here, and tomorrow, there’s Black Friday, which will boost the North American box office. On the eve of Thanksgiving, two big films arrived in the form of Wish and Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon. Both biggies are off to a decent start, but it’s the Disney film topping the domestic charts with its day 1 collection. Keep reading to know more!

For Hollywood, the last few weeks have been good as after the super success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes have managed to churn out good numbers at the box office. Hopes are pinned on the latest releases, too, and at least the start is decent.

Wish is off to a start of $8+ million!

As per Deadline’s report, Wish is making an estimated collection of $8.7 million at the North American box office on its day 1 (Wednesday). Please note that the number also includes $2.3 million of previews. With this, the film has topped the charts on the eve of Thanksgiving. It is currently running at 3,900 locations.

During the 3-day theatrical run, Wish aims to earn $24-$27 million at the North American box office. During the extended weekend of 5 days (Wednesday to Sunday), the film is projected to earn $40-$45 million.

Napoleon clocks a decent number on day 1!

Coming to another big release, Napoleon, the film is earning an estimated collection of $7.4 million at the domestic box office on its opening day (including $3 million previews). During the run of 3 days, the Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby starrer is aiming for around $20 million, while during the extended weekend of 5 days, it is estimated to rake in $28-$32 million.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes shows a jump!

Last week’s release, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, also showed a hike in the collection with an estimated earnings of $7 million on Wednesday (a growth of 8% from Tuesday). During the extended Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, the film is projected to make $36-$45 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

