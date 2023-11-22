From the name of the movie, it is quite clear about which historical character this drama is based on. Yes, it’s about Napoleon Bonaparte. Ridley Scott’s directorial gets led by Joaquin Phoenix, who will be seen as Napoleon, along with Vanessa Kirby as the movie’s female lead. The film hit the screens on November 22, 2023.

Now, while we are discussing Ridley Scott’s directorial, do you know how much the cast members earned for their roles in the film? Well, scroll ahead to read further about it.

Joaquin Phoenix, who became an overnight sensation after featuring in Joker, can be seen leading the movie as the French emperor. The film is based on the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s origin, his rise to the throne and becoming emperor. The movie also revolves around Napoleon’s (Joaquin Phoenix) relationship with his wife and his true love, Joséphine (played by Vanessa Kirby).

However, apart from acting in the film, Joaquin Phoenix is also one of the producers of the project. Here’s how much he took home.

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte

As per reports stated in FlickonClick, Joaquin Phoenix has taken home a staggering paycheck of $20 million for his contribution as Napoleon Bonaparte in the movie. Not only this, the actor will also receive a hefty amount as a producer from the profits of the box office and digital rights.

Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine

In the movie Napoleon, Hollywood’s one of the A-listers, Vanessa Kirby, will be seen donning the royal role as Empress Joséphine. She got a huge paycheck of $2 million for portraying the character.

Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras

Reportedly, Tahar Rahim, who will be seen portraying Paul Barras in the film, got paid $600,000 for his contribution.

Other supporting cast members in the film, including Ben Miles and Ludivine Sagnier, received paychecks approximately that varied from $200,000 and $600,000.

As per reports, the film Napoleon was made with a budget of around $130-200 million. Apparently, it is distributed by Apple TV+ and Columbia Pictures.

This is not the first time that Hollywood has explored a historical character. However, it will be the first time to see Joaquin donning a role of such color and vigor. IMDB has already rated it 7.1 out of 10. So, probably Ridley Scott has done a good job.

Are you excited for the movie? Will you watch it in the theatres?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Adele Seemingly Confirms Marriage To Rich Paul, Hinting She Recently Got Married To Her Businessman Beau Two Years After Divorce From Former Husband!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News