Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix’s version that brought out a darker side of the clown prince of crime in 2019’s ‘Joker,’ which earned him an Academy Award for his performance as Arthur Fleck. Now, a new image of him showcases the chaos in a dancing image from Joker: Folie a Deux aka Joker 2.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ which also stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, director Todd Phillips has shared a new look at Joaquin from the upcoming feature.

Shared on Instagram, the image sees Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck soaking in the rain while we see people walking with colorful umbrellas around him. He seems to be having a quiet moment while still in a crowd. The matte colors and raindrops in the shot give us a good idea of how the feature will look, though the image gives nothing away about the plot.

For the caption, Philips captioned: “October 4… Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Los of great memories. More to come.”

Here’s the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

The details of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ plot are tightly under wraps. The title of the movie gives us a hint about the mystery at hand, reports Collider.

Folie a Deux is a French phrase that means “shared madness by two people in close association,” by which we can deduce that Phoenix and Gaga will be sharing their madness in the upcoming film, which is set in the infamous Arkham Asylum.

The feature wrapped principal photography earlier this year in April before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, so fans can expect the movie not to face any delays.

The 2019 movie left fans with an ambiguous ending and lots of questions, so starting the upcoming sequel at Arkham is a great place. And if the first movie is anything to go by, we can expect debates on Joker’s moral compass in the sequel as well.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is scheduled to be released in the US on October 4, 2024.

Must Read: David Beckham Recalls Getting ‘Spat’ At In The Street After ‘Stupid’ World Cup Mistake: “I Got Abused, Every Single Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News