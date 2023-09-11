Lady Gaga on different occasions, has dropped hints that she is a bis*xual explaining her attraction towards both men and women. In one such interview, the award-winning crooner claimed that lesbians are more daring then straight men further stating that she does like p*ssy adding depends on whose p*ssy it is. Scroll down to know what else she shared.

Lady Gaga, in one of her earlier interviews, has also admitted that she was into older men and also confessed about going for a threesome once but without revealing the gender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Lady Gaga talking about lesbians, according to E! Online, the singer in an interview with Andy Cohen shared, “I like girls. I’ve said that [before]. I know people think I just say things to be shocking, but I actually do like p*ssy. It just depends on whose p*ssy it is.” Gaga continued, “It’s similar to how I feel about guys. I like them because I find lesbians to be way more daring than straight men, when it comes to coming on to you. And I really like that.” Further explaining, Gaga added, “And it wasn’t until I found a guy that could come onto me as strong as a lesbian that I fell in love.”

The Grammy-winning songstress in a different interview also spoke about s*x revealing, “I’m not the type of person that’s having s*x all the time with lots of random people. I don’t do that.”

The A Star Is Born actress added, “I’m in a monogamous relationship, we’re having a good time, we’ve been together awhile…If it were to come up, it comes up.”

Talking about her threesome, Lady Gaga once stated, “Umm, well, I suppose I have, yes. I don’t want to reveal too much. I just can say the truth.”

If we talk about her love life with men, Gaga has been romantically involved with celebrities like Lüc Carl, Rob Fusari, Michael Polansky, Taylor Kinney, Matt Williams, Christian Carino, Bradley Cooper and Daniel Horton.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Went The Extra Mile To Prepare For A Breakout Role & Didn’t Wash Her Hair For A Week: “I Looked Beat Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News