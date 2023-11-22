Hello, Adele is now married! The singer has reportedly tied the knot with American sports agent Rich Paul, ending speculations around her marital status after dropping subtle hints. Adele has been dating Rich Paul, who is considered to be one of the most powerful agents in sports, since the summer of 2021.

The renowned English singer-songwriter recently seemingly confirmed her marriage to Rich Paul with not-so-subtle hint. During her friend Alan Carr’s stand-up over the weekend, Adele, who was seated in the audience, confirmed the beginning of a new chapter. When Alan asked if anyone in the audience had recently gotten married, the ‘Someone Like You’ crooner responded in positive, confirming that she and Paul are now man and wife.

After the shocking revelation, two audience members contacted the celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi and confirmed that Adele indeed made her marriage official at her friend’s stand-up gig. “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him—they’re best friends,” one user told Deuxmoi, requesting anonymity.

This is not the first time Adele has hinted at being married to Paul. While the timeline of their nuptials is not clear, she has previously referred to Paul as her “husband and to herself as his “wife”. During her Las Vegas residency in September, the singer, in an interaction with her fan, called Paul her ‘husband’. It all happened when a female fan asked Adele to marry her. “You can’t marry me—I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight; he’s here,” Adele tells the fan. “Can you try?” the fan then proceeded to ask. “No, I don’t want to try; I’m with Rich. You’re crazy! Leave me alone,” Adele replied jokingly.

When Paul was asked to comment on his relationship with Adele, the businessman told CBS Mornings that it’s “been great,” adding, “I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.” “We’re in a good space. Happy,” he said, asserting, “she’s superb. We’ve been great for each other.” However, he did not clarify whether he and the singer were married or not.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. The former couple, who announced their split just one year after their marriage, shared a son together. While Paul has never been married, he shares three kids with his previous partner(s).

