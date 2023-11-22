Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s love story and breakup were a big hit for Twilight fans, especially with Stewart’s cheating scandal. Many thought that they might not see eye to eye with each other, but defying them all, Kristen recently crashed her ex-boyfriend/co-star’s birthday party, revealing their director, Catherine Hardwick. Scroll below to get all the deets.

For the unversed, Hardwick directed the first film in the Twilight franchise, which came out in 2008. The films were based on the book series by Stephenie Meyer, and it became an instant rage since the first film was released. The lead pair experienced overwhelming fame owing to this film series. Robert and Kristen are still recognized as Bella and Edward from Twilight, even though they have moved on from those roles and have done fantastic work in the industry.

Robert Pattinson turned 37 in May this year, and speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwick revealed Kristen Stewart crashed his birthday party. She also revealed that the ex-couple is on friendly terms now. Catherine said that she, too, crashed Rob’s party with friend Toni Collette. Toni and Robert did a film called Mickey 17, which will be released in 2024. She said, “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool.”

Twilight maker Hardwick, recalling the incident, shared that Kristen Stewart and the bell at Robert Pattinson’s door to check whether he was okay with her attending the party. Pattinson, who is in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse and will be a father soon, welcomed Kristen in. Catherine added how Stewart reacted upon seeing her at the party as well. She said they were all excited to see each other. One could say it was an impromptu reunion for them.

While Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have no bad blood, the netizens are still not over their breakup. One of them wrote on X, “Leave him alone!!”

Another said, “This is so iconic of her, actually…bella needed to see Edward!”

A third one quipped, “She is a troublemaker.”

Followed by a fourth one, “Still jealous?”

Another wrote, “Still not over him, I see.”

One of the fans said, “Such a cute friendship.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart dated from 2009 to 2013. Kristen was caught cheating on him with director Rupert Sanders.

