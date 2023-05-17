Kristen Stewart has been in the business for quite a long time. The actress rose to fame after she appeared in the blockbuster Twilight Saga along with Robert Pattinson. However, the actress has her own fair share of controversies, and her cheating on Pattinson with Snow White director still remains one of the most discussed scandals ever. Today, we bring to you a throwback when the actress got brutally honest about it and revealed how sl*t shamming led to being dropped from the Snow White sequel. Scroll below to read the details!

The pictures of Kristen kissing the ‘Snow White’ director Ruper Sanders while she was still in a relationship with her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson once became one of the biggest scandals. The actress had publically apologised to Robert, but things never became the way they were between the duo. However, the actress believed that she faced extreme sl*t shaming and ended up paying a huge cost.

According to a report in Yahoo, Kristen Stewart once opened up about being dropped from the Snow White and Huntsman sequel and revealed how her kissing scandal adversely impacted her personal and professional life. The actress had said, “We lived in a different time then. I feel like the slut-shaming that went down was so absurd. And they should’ve put me in that movie! It would’ve been better. Not to be a dick, but… They didn’t put me in that movie because I went through such a highly publicized scandal, and so they were scared of touching that.”

The actress also confessed that the tabloid scandal was one of the most difficult situations of her life, and she didn’t know how to deal with it. Kristen Stewart added, “I was really young; I didn’t really know how to deal with that,” the actress said. “I made some mistakes. And honestly, it’s no one’s business.”

For the unversed, after Kristen Stewart was dropped from the sequel of Snow White, Universal brought Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain to play new characters.

