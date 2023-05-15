Kristen Stewart is one of the most known names in Hollywood for her portrayal of Bella Swan in Twilight movies. As she rose to fame in her career at a very young age, the actress has always been surrounded by controversy. However, she has never taken a step back in expressing her views, as she even took a dig at Donald Trump during the Saturday Night Live monologue.

The story can be traced back to 2012 when Trump made a tweet about the Twilight stars Pattinson and Stewart’s reported infidelity. Taking to Twitter, Trump said Kristen cheated on him and called her a “dog,” adding he should give her another chance as she will do it again. Read ahead as the actress replies to the statement in her SNL monologue.

While addressing the previous US President, Donald Trump, the Twilight star used her SNL monologue to give back to the old tweets. “If you didn’t like me then, you’re really not going to like me now,” said Kristen Stewart while addressing the topic. During the same time, the Oscar nominee came out as bisexual and later to her dig at Trump, adding, “Because I’m hosting SNL, and I’m, like, so gay, dude.” The Twilight star talks about how Donald Trump isn’t her biggest fan, though she speculates it’s more because he’s in love with Pattinson than opposed to her.

The comment by her earned huge applause, perhaps partly because it seems to be the first time that Stewart opened up about dating women and actually came out and said she’s gay. The episode was one of the season’s episodes as the Twilight star accidentally dropped an F-bomb on live television.

And here’s Kristen Stewart dropping an f-bomb during the SNL monologue. It’s great. pic.twitter.com/C7snwPV8Lu — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 5, 2017

Kristen Stewart is often known for not talking about her personal life relationships. However, this moment is also called to be Stewart’s “coming out” by many.

