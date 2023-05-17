Megan Fox turns 37 today, and does she even look a day beyond 30? No. The mother of three is engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and their wild romance surprised all their fans. Amid her birthday celebrations, there’s an old clip going viral on social media where she’s talking about turning 30 with no wrinkles, and netizens are trolling the beauty in the comments section on Instagram. Scroll below to watch the video.

Megan is one of the most famous names in Hollywood, with over 20 million followers on Instagram. She has always been a s*x icon in the West, and the hottie never fails to serve her haters with LEWKS every now and then.

Now talking about her throwback interview, Entertainment Tonight shared the clip of Megan Fox talking about turning 30. In the footage, Megan says, “The last press I can remember doing was when I was pregnant with my third son. And I was turning 30, every male journalist that came in was like, ‘What plans do you have for your future because you’ve always been the s*xy girl, but now you’re 30.’”

Adding further, Megan Fox said, “And I remember by like the second day, I was like, king of, yelling at people and I was like, ‘I don’t even f*cking have wrinkles in my forehead yet’.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to her old clip, a user on Instagram commented, “How do you not have wrinkles in your forehead at 30? Oh Botox”

Another user commented, “Having wrinkles in your forehead actually makes you a better and more expressive actor.”

A third commented, “Michael Bay ruined her career with one phone call.”

A fourth commented, “…with TONS of plastic surgery..🤣🤣🤣..gotcha.”

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox getting trolled on her birthday for her old clip? Tell us in the space below.

