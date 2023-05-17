Actor Robert Downey Jr, who enjoys a massive fanbase, has often been credited for starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, the superhero fandom is yet to get over the sad fact that they won’t be able to see RDJ’s Iron Man in the future. However, there is good news for his fans as the actor will soon star in a dystopian science-fiction movie directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers Shane Black. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, RDJ has been keeping quite a low profile since the end of his run with Marvel universe; however, now it seems the actor is all set to be back on the screen with a bang.

According to a report in GiantFreakin Robot, Robert Downey Jr is all set to star in Nightshade Chronicles, a sci -fi movie that will be directed by Lethal Weapon creator Shane Black. As per reports, the actor will portray the character of a retired detective who is bought into an active investigation of murders in a future dystopia, and it surely giving out Blade Runner‘s vibe. Further details about the film and character have been kept under wrap. Keeping in mind the track of Shane, the film might go on floors during Christmas.

For the unversed, this is not the first time when Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr are collaborating for a film. They first together in former’s directorial debut Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in 2005. Back then, both of them were in different phases of their lives. While Robert Downy Jr was just trying to bounce back after legal issues and long-term drug abuse, while Shane was also trying to make a mark. The film didn’t do wonders at the box office. However, it was critically well–acclaimed and served as a comeback for both the men.

Since then, they collaborated with each other on several projects. Be it RDJ’s special appearance in The Nice Guys or Shane’s recruitment for writing and directing Iron Man 3. As soon as the news of Robert Downey Jr collaborating with Shane Black went viral, fans were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Already booking the tickets”

“I am gonna guess, its during Christmas time.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below!

