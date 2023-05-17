Celebrities are great at pretending. They can pretend to like each other when they don’t and hate one another despite feeling the opposite of it. Well, that is why they are actors and pretty good at what they do on-screen. Take Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, for example! The two constantly locked horns on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road but pretended to have a cordial relationship in the movie. The actors even talked about their off-screen feud and to know more about it, scroll on.

Theron played Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road which was released in 2015. It is the fourth instalment of the franchise, and Hardy reprised his role as “Mad” Max Rockatansky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A book called Blood, Sweat, and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, written by Kyle Buchanan, made some shocking revelations about the two stars. As per the book, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy got into a massive fight when the actor arrived three hours late on the set. Their argument left the actress feeling unsafe and while talking about the incident with the author, Hardy said, “In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

The movie’s camera operator, Mark Goellnicht, talked about Tom Hardy’s ‘aggressive’ behaviour and revealed that Charlize Theron had said, “Fine the f*cking c*nt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew. He might’ve heard some of it, but he charged up to her and went, ‘What did you say to me? He was quite aggressive. She really felt threatened, and that was the turning point.”

As per Independent.co.uk, Charlize also agreed about the incident and said, “It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand. I didn’t feel safe.”

Interestingly, as per the first assistant camera, Ricky Schaumburg said that Tom arrived at the set late deliberately to provocate Charlize as she was a professional and always arrived on time.

Well, it’s a relief that the two finally wrapped up the shooting of Mad Max after all!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS Leader RM Gets Candid About His Struggle To Become A Better Person: “My Social Life Was Pretty Limited Until About The Middle Of Last Year”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News