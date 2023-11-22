Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s A-listers whose personal life has always been a hot topic to discuss. From his previous love lives to his marriage with Jennifer Aniston, his divorce from her, then his romantic life with Angelina Jolie, which also resulted in a divorce, and so on and so forth. He has six children with Angie, and one of their adopted kids, Pax, had ranted about his dad in an old post that is now going viral all over the media.

But Brad wants to remain silent about all the reports that are creating quite a buzz everywhere, as he finds it very frustrating that the kids are getting involved amid his feud with Angelina when he always stays calm and silent about them. Scroll ahead to find out.

As per Daily Mail, Pax Jolie Pitt had written in an alleged old post regarding Brad Pitt on Father’s Day, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.” And continued, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

When this report made its way to social media and got netizens’ reaction, a close source to Brad told The Sun that it is quite depressing to see how this got dragged up and added, “It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’; when it’s far from the truth.”

Despite these feelings, Brad Pitt wants to stay silent about it as he doesn’t want the kids to get involved in it. Another insider revealed to Page Six, “It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family.”

Pax’s rant about the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor created quite a fuss as he abashedly shamed the Hollywood superstar and called him out for destroying their family and didn’t hold back to name him as an ‘awful human being.’

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014 after being together for years since 2005 but got divorced in 2019 after she accused him of physical abuse.

Well, what are your opinions about Brad Pitt’s silent treatment to all the buzz after Pax‘s message to his estranged father went haywire?

