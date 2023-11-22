Robert Downey Jr is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood who truly emanates a starry persona along with his effortless charm. RDJ does things uniquely, like moving his furniture to Atlanta while filming Captain America: Civil War alongside Chris Evans. As the actor said, he wanted his cats to be happy! Keep scrolling to find out more.

Civil War was the third installment in the Captain America franchise. It had multiple MCU superheroes in the film, and they were divided into teams, Team Cap and Team Iron Man. The turmoil and fights within the group caused Rhodey to lose his legs as he got paralyzed from the waist down. The Avengers team dissolved.

Returning to Robert Downey Jr taking his furniture to Atlanta for filming Captain America: Civil War, in his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he opened up about it when the host brought it up. The Iron Man star said, “I didn’t do a thing; the moving company did.” Explaining the reason behind his decision to move the entire house, the actor said that he likes to bring his cats and kids when he’s away from home for a long time. Now, his cats like a particular chair, and that’s where they sleep. So they decided to bring the chair, and one thing led to another, and they ended up saying, “Let’s bring the house.”

Robert Downey Jr then said, “I’m not that eccentric, and I’m not paying for it, so it’s not like I’m being extravagant… thank you, Disney. I’m not going to do it next time.”

According to a US Weekly source, RDJ does that for a sense of comfort. The source said, “Whenever he rents a place, he has all the same furniture sent, so there’s consistency from rental to rental.”

The throwback video of him from the talk show has gone viral on Instagram and has been shared by, ‘Fame Flash.’ Tony Stark‘s charm once again sways the internet. One said, “I love RDJ because he is snarky and a smart ass, that’s what makes him great!!”

Another called it a “Brilliant idea.”

A third one said, “You have to move to Atlanta to film a movie, and you have to bring your family; why not bring your furniture so everybody’s happy.”

While a fourth user wrote, “He’s too funny.”

And, “I freaking have loved him since Less than Zero.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fame Flash (@fame_flash_off)

On the professional front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. As far as his MCU return is concerned, that is still full of doubts and speculations.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans starrer Captain America: Civil War is available on Disney+.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega’s Scream 6 Co-Star Melissa Barrera Gets Fired From The Upcoming Installment Of The Franchise Over Her Comment On Israel-Palestine War, Director Says “Everything Sucks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News