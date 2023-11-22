The Black Friday deals for the Thanksgiving season are back this year, and we have been dying to find out which celeb brands are giving what deals so that we can grab our favorites from the lot. And my skincare junkies and makeup lovers, scroll ahead to find out what the deals from Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and other brands are on sale.

Being an avid skincare regime follower, I scroll my Instagram feed and other social media platforms to find the latest product that is out in the market and often thought of using celeb brands, but because of the humongous price range, I couldn’t. Now, it feels like my dreams might come true as the products come within an affordable price range. This Black Friday, I can go OTT, and so can you!

Selena Gomez opened with a six-day blowout with a new deal or a freebie every day, while RiRi reduced the price of her thick, luscious mascara, and there’s much more. This Black Friday sale is everything and beyond our imagination.

From Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty to Kylie Cosmetics & Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty – here are the other celeb brands’ deals on Black Friday sale.

Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty already has a huge market space in the makeup industry – its blush, highlighter, and lip gloss are vividly popular. Now, for the Black Friday sale, Selena Gomez’s makeup brand has come up with a six-day blowout sale starting from November 23, 2023. On November 23, you can buy anything for $50 and can get a With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm for $16 for free.

On November 24, if you spend another $50, you will get a freebie Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner in True Black, which costs $19. For November 25, you will get two options: either a Kind Words Matte Lip Liner of value $15 for free on spending $40 or a lip liner along with a Kind Words Matte Lipstick for $20 on spending $50.

For November 26, you will get 30 percent off on Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation. On November 27, you can avail of a one-on-one offer by buying All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick and receiving another one for free. And finally, on Thanksgiving day, November 28, you can donate $10 to the Rare Beauty fund to get 20 percent off on the site.

Fenty Beauty

Who would not like to get voluminous lashes? Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has just the right product for it. On Thanksgiving day, which is November 28, Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara will be just $12 rather than $19, and you will be saving $7. As reviewers stated, it’s one of the “finest mascaras on the market.”

Kylie Cosmetics

Want plumpy lips this festive season? We know you do, and Kylie Jenner’s Plumping Gloss from her Kylie Cosmetics is the perfect pick. It will be just $12 on Ulta for this Thanksgiving.

Rhode

We still don’t know what products Hailey Bieber will be putting up for sale this Thanksgiving. But as the supermodel will be celebrating her birthday a few days before the Holiday season commences, she has announced her viral Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean, a shimmery, sheer pink shade’s launch date, and it will be available from today, November 22. It will be for $16.

Ari Perfume

Ariana Grande‘s Ari Eau de Parfume has been one of the best-loved scents and the first one ever that she launched. For the Black Friday sale, the perfume will be available at £25 from £50 for a 100ml bottle. The fruity smell of the scent comes from the top notes of sparkling fruits and florals, heart notes of musk and woods, and base notes of sweet marshmallows.

Well, are you excited for the Black Friday deal 2023?

