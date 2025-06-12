Ariana Grande steps back into Glinda’s shoes as Wicked: For Good heads closer to its release. Cynthia Erivo also returns as Elphaba alongside her and will continue the story that began last November. The first film brought the world of Oz to life once again, pulling from the Broadway musical that was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s book. Now, the sequel shifts the spotlight firmly on the new generation.

Wicked: For Good Update- Two Characters Won’t Return For The Sequel

According to ExtraTV, this time around, two familiar faces from the original stage show, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, won’t be seen again. They had a quick cameo in the first film and appeared for a brief moment in Emerald City as performers, but their roles were not central and didn’t carry names in the credits either.

As the story now deepens and edges closer to The Wizard of Oz, their absence makes sense, especially with the sequel carrying a more emotional tone. According to Chenoweth, this part of the journey belongs to the current cast. She said, “We are not. But Idina and I feel really good about it. It’s their time. We had our moment and we were very honored they included us, but it’s their turn.”

Alongside Ariana Grande and Erivo, Wicked: For Good brings back Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode.

Wicked: For Good Trailer Breaks Viewership Records

While excitement builds, the numbers are already speaking for themselves. The teaser for Wicked: For Good pulled in 113 million views in just 24 hours, topping the first trailer’s numbers by a wide margin. That’s the kind of reach usually seen with blockbuster hits.

The film is now being compared to titles like Barbie, leaving others like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes behind. While the official trailer hasn’t caught up with Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine or James Gunn’s Superman in view counts yet, the sequel’s early momentum suggests it’s only going higher from here.

