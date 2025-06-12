M3GAN 2.0, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed sci-fi horror film M3GAN (2022), is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. For the unversed, the original film follows a brilliant robotics engineer who creates an artificially intelligent doll named M3GAN. She pairs the lifelike robot with her recently orphaned niece.

But things go haywire when M3GAN goes rogue, becomes dangerously possessive of the child, and embarks on a violent rampage. The film earned an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s M3GAN 2.0 About?

In the upcoming sequel, which takes place two years after the first film, M3GAN’s underlying tech has been stolen by a defense contractor who intends to use it to create a military-grade weapon called Amelia. But after Amelia goes rogue, the only option left is to revive M3GAN and upgrade her to become stronger and faster to protect the future of human existence. Both films are directed by Gerard Johnstone.

M3GAN 2.0 Plot Feels Eerily Similar To This Indian Film

The basic premise of M3GAN 2.0 revolves around a former threat, an AI robot that went rogue in the first film, being brought back to face an even greater danger. Interestingly, this core plot idea was also explored in a big-budget Indian sci-fi film starring a legendary actor. That film is Rajinikanth’s Enthiran sequel 2.0.

The first film, S. Shankar’s Enthiran aka Robot, follows a brilliant scientist (played by Rajinikanth), who creates a high-tech humanoid robot named Chitti. But the robot eventually goes rogue, leading to a dramatic showdown between man and machine. In S. Shankar’s sequel, 2.0, Chitti is revived by the scientist to face a bigger threat – an avian humanoid played by Akshay Kumar.

So, it seems the basic plot structures of M3GAN 2.0 and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 bear an uncanny resemblance to each other— both involve reviving a once-dangerous AI to fight a bigger evil. Even the titles share the “2.0” label. That said, the execution and tone of the two films are likely to be worlds apart. It remains to be seen whether M3GAN 2.0 can live up to the expectations set by its predecessor. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

You can check out the official trailers for 2.0 and M3GAN 2.0 to get a clearer sense of their plots, characters, and settings.

M3GAN 2.0 Trailer

2.0 Trailer

