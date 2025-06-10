M3GAN made a bold entrance back in 2023, combining sci-fi and horror through the story of a lifelike AI doll built to be a child’s ultimate companion. But things took a dark turn when the machine decided to protect her human friend in ways no one expected. The film blended eerie suspense with uncanny technology and quickly caught attention worldwide.

M3GAN Returns To Netflix’s Top 10 As Sequel Release Nears

Now, as M3GAN 2.0 gets ready to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, people are returning to where it all started. The original film has stormed into Netflix’s global Top 10, taking the 8th spot on June 9, right above Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. This sudden surge in streaming shows how the hype is growing fast.

Since its debut, M3GAN has gained serious traction. From scoring a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes to crossing $180 million at the global box office (per Box Office Mojo), the movie has already made a name for itself.

M3GAN Box-Office breakdown

Domestic – $95.1m

International- $84.9m

Total – $180m

It also collected awards like Best Villain at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and a Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film. Even before the film’s release, a single clip set the internet on fire. M3GAN’s dance from the trailer exploded on TikTok and turned the character into a pop culture icon overnight. That moment helped carry the movie’s buzz far beyond horror circles.

M3GAN 2.0 Plot: New Android Threat Emerges

Universal gave the green light to two new stories from this AI-gone-wrong universe after the film’s strong performance. The first is M3GAN 2.0, which continues the saga two years after the original. This time, the threat is Amelia, a military-grade android built using M3GAN’s own tech. She turns against her creators, putting Gemma in her sights once again. M3GAN, now in a harmless form, offers to help stop Amelia, but only if she gets upgraded.

According to Collider, familiar faces are returning for the sequel, like Violet McGraw as Cady, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, and Jen Van Epps as Tess, while Gerard Johnstone is back in the director’s seat. Ivanna Sakhno plays the new rogue android, bringing a fresh twist to the AI horror.

In addition to the sequel, there’s also a spin-off called SOULM8TE, which is set for release in January 2026. This one revolves around a man who turns to an AI doll after losing his wife. The film, directed by Kate Dolan, stars Lily Sullivan, David Rysdahl, and Claudia Doumit.

M3GAN 2.0 Trailer

