After a one-year delay, the eagerly awaited John Wick spin-off Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, is finally playing in U.S. theatres. The action thriller, directed by Len Wiseman, is set to release in India on June 13. Currently, the film holds a 75% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But how does it stack up against the original John Wick film series in terms of their current IMDb user ratings? We compared Ballerina with each of the John Wick films on IMDb to see whether it holds its own within the franchise.

Ballerina Vs John Wick Films – IMDb Ratings Compared

So, as you can see, Ballerina hasn’t managed to outscore any of the John Wick films on IMDb until now. That said, it’s not far behind either. In fact, it trails the top-rated Keanu Reeves movie, chapter 4, by just 0.3 points. It remains to be seen whether Ballerina’s IMDb rating will shift as more users cast their votes. While a dramatic change seems unlikely, it will be interesting to watch if the film manages to surpass any of the four John Wick entries over time.

Ballerina Plot & Cast

Helmed by Len Wiseman (Director – Live Free or Die Hard), the film’s plot ostensibly takes place during the events shown in Chapter 3 – Parabellum and before John Wick: Chapter 4. The basic story revolves around a ballerina assassin, Eve Macarro (played by Ana de Armas), who wants to exact brutal revenge for the death of her father. It also features Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus alongside Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane, who reprise their roles from the earlier John Wick films.

Ballerina Trailer

Watch the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of the lead character, a sneak peek into the gripping storyline, and a preview of the explosive action.

