Megan Fox has long captured headlines, whether for her powerful roles on screen or her candid moments as a mother. The actress shares three sons— Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Most recently, she welcomed a baby girl with former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. So, naturally, fans are curious: Is Megan Fox pregnant again?

Is Megan Fox expecting another child?

Megan Fox is not pregnant at the moment. However, she recently welcomed her fourth child. On March 27, 2025, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became parents of a baby girl, their first child.

Interestingly, the pregnancy came as a surprise. Fox, now 39, revealed in May via Instagram stories, as retrieved via PEOPLE, that she was already six weeks pregnant when filming her new Amazon Prime show, Overcompensating. “38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” she wrote over a clip from the series. She then added a striking message for all women, stating, “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

The couple had experienced a miscarriage in the past, which Fox spoke about publicly in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. So, the birth of their daughter, described by MGK as their “celestial seed,” was especially meaningful. Although Fox and MGK broke up, they remain committed co-parents.

All About Megan Fox’s Three Sons

Before her daughter with MGK, Megan Fox had already embraced motherhood with three sons from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. Her eldest, Noah Shannon Green, was born in 2012. Fox has openly supported Noah’s individuality and love of fashion, even when he faced criticism for wearing dresses at school.

Bodhi Ransom Green, born in 2014, is her second and classic middle child. His name is rooted in spirituality, which means “being saved.” Fox even revealed that it is also his great-grandfather’s middle name. Then there’s Journey River Green, born in 2016. Green’s birth came after a tumultuous time when Fox first filed for divorce from Green in 2015. The couple, however, got back together to welcome their third kid.

Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/RmnebMClEj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2023

Fox has already been co-parenting with Green for years, and now she has embarked on the same journey with Machine Gun Kelly for their daughter. Despite all the ups and downs of her life, Fox continues to show up as a dedicated mother, which is surely worth acclaim.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Megan Fox’s Jennifer’s Body Became A Cult Classic — From Box Office Flop To Feminist Masterpiece

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News