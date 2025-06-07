Megan Fox has built a great and diverse action career over the years. Propelled into mainstream stardom with Transformers (2007), she has since delivered some memorable performances in various genres, often showcasing a compelling blend of toughness and vulnerability. Whether starring in big-budget blockbusters or more intimate thrillers, Fox continues to bring her signature intensity to the screen. Here are the top ten Megan Fox films ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

1. Till Death (2021)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 90%

90% Director: Scott Dale

Plot: The terrifying survival thriller Till Death (2021) begins with Emma (Megan Fox) waking up handcuffed to her deceased husband in a remote lake house. She is thrust into an unrelenting struggle for survival after being cut off from the outside world and having hired killers on the horizon. What follows is a gripping game of cat and mouse as Emma uses nothing but grit, quick thinking, and pure determination to outwit her attackers and escape. It’s a brutal, icy nightmare that never lets up.

2. Above the Shadows (2019)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 70%

: 70% Director: Claudia Myers

Plot: Above the Shadows (2019) is a supernatural romance about Holly, a woman who’s been invisible to the world for years—until she meets Shane, the only person who can see her. Playing Shane’s ex-girlfriend Juliana, Megan Fox lends a soft emotional weight to the narrative. Although Fox’s role is more subdued than her usual action-packed roles, she adds depth and nuance that is both grounded and memorable. Her presence heightens the tension as Shane attempts to rebuild his life and boxing career.

3. Rogue (2020)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 62%

: 62% Director: M. J. Bassett

Plot: Rogue (2020) follows Samantha O’Hara, a battle-hardened mercenary reprised by Megan Fox, who leads a team on a daring mission to rescue a kidnapped girl from a terrorist group in the remote African savanna. Between dodging bullets from terrorists and trying to outsmart a vicious lioness on the prowl, the stakes are high from the start. It’s a gritty survival thriller, and Fox brings a cool, no-nonsense edge that anchors the chaos and keeps you watching.

4. Transformers (2007)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 57%

: 57% Director: Michael Bay

Plot: Megan Fox’s breakthrough performance came in Transformers as Mikaela Banes. Mikaela, who joins Sam Witwicky in the midst of a chaotic battle between towering alien robots, is more than just Sam’s attractive love interest. The movie became known for its jaw-dropping visual effects and explosive action. Fox’s performance was memorable as her beauty captured viewers across the globe.

5. Subservience (2024)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 49%

: 49% Director: Scott Dale

6. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 46%

: 46% Director: Karyn Kusama

Plot: Though underappreciated at the time of its release, Jennifer’s Body has now become a cult favorite, thanks to Megan Fox’s impressive performance. She stars as Jennifer Check, a high school cheerleader turned demonic man-eater after a botched sacrifice by a wannabe rock band. Fox masterfully combines gore, teen drama, and scathing satire in this horror-comedy, which is both seductive and sinister. The twisted story of a female friendship gone horribly wrong gains emotional depth from her chemistry with co-star Amanda Seyfried.

7. The Battle of Jangsari (2019)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 38%

: 38% Director: Kwak Kyung-taek & Tae-hoon Kim

Plot: In this true-to-life Korean War movie, Fox plays war correspondent Maggie, a departure from her typical Hollywood setting. As a distraction for a much larger operation, the movie centers on young student soldiers assigned to a nearly impossible mission during the Korean War. Fox gives a sober, realistic portrayal of Maggie, an American journalist attempting to highlight the underappreciated human cost of war. Although her part isn’t essential to the action, it’s a nuanced, grown-up turn that demonstrates her versatility outside of the action genre and gives the narrative a more human touch.

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 38%

: 38% Director: Dave Green

Plot: In this sequel, which kicks things up with new villains, crazy action, and a little more humor, Fox reprises her role as April O’Neil and continues her collaboration with the Turtles. Classic TMNT antagonists like Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang are featured in the film, and April delves deeper into the story as a resolute journalist and an ally. While the movie didn’t perform as well as its predecessor, it still delivered fun, family-friendly superhero action.

9. How to Lose Friends & Alienate People (2008)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 36%

: 36% Director: Robert B. Weide

Plot: Megan Fox portrays Sophie Maes, a rising star with a glamorous appearance and a talent for igniting chaos, in this British-American satire. The movie centers on Sidney Young (Simon Pegg), a journalist with no social skills who relocates to New York in the hopes of becoming a big star at a prestigious magazine. Even though Fox’s role is supporting, it stands out. She winks at the Hollywood cliché, giving a self-aware performance that gives the film’s critique of celebrity culture more comedic nuance.

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Streaming on : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video RT Score : 21%

: 21% Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Plot: In this reimagined adaptation of the cherished franchise, Fox entered the realm of mutant mayhem as April O’Neil. The movie uses advanced computer-generated imagery and a little more grit to bring the famous pizza-loving turtles back to life. April, a fearless and driven journalist, joins the turtles in their mission to defeat Shredder and his Foot Clan. Fox helps bridge the gap between the human and mutant worlds by bringing vitality and a welcome spirit of adventure to the role.

Megan Fox’s filmography demonstrates her versatility by slickly transitioning between psychological thrillers and sci-fi action. Her past work showcases that she can carry a film independently, with unvarnished and captivating performances, making it a must-watch for all.

