Over the past couple of months, there have been a lot of rumors around the fate of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The couple, who once couldn’t stop raving about each other, broke things off weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together, though no reasons were revealed.

Despite that, reports claimed Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was potentially involved in adultery and had cheated on her. While neither has openly spoken about their split, they are co-parenting their baby girl. A new report has suggested where they currently stand with each other.

Will New Parents Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reconcile Amid The Birth Of Their Baby Girl?

According to People, the actress and the rapper are totally basking in some quality time as a family of three instead of focusing on the ruined status of their romance. A source told the portal, “Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl.” And that is their complete focus at the moment, instead of making things complicated by hashing out differences.

They continued, “They’re not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together.” As per the report, the duo is getting along quite well despite their breakup.

“They have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great,” the insider stated. As for Megan Fox, she is loving being a mother yet again. “She’s doing well and enjoying her newborn. Colson is around a lot and Megan seems happier with him. She hasn’t mentioned that they are back together, though,” they further revealed about the current situation.

Though they are getting along better than they thought, it does not mean Megan has forgotten what happened. “It was heartbreaking for her to be pregnant and not be able to trust her partner,” the source said, and added, “They are just focused on their baby girl now,” about the ex-couple.

Megan Fox is also mother to Journey, Bodhi, and Noah, her three sons, whom she shares with former husband Brian Austin Green. A previous source also told the portal how magical it is for the actress that she has her own baby girl now and how great she is doing, mooning over her daughter.

“The last few months alone have been difficult for her. At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that’s it. She won’t be getting back together with him,” the source revealed, a few weeks ago, about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s situation. In March this year, after the birth of their baby girl, the rapper posted, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: When Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Roasted Him Over His Jabs At Marvel Movies By Doing This

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News