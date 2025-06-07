Hollywood legend Al Pacino is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, with iconic performances in The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Scent of a Woman, and Scarface, to name a few. So, every time a new Al Pacino film arrives, expectations are naturally sky-high. But sadly, that’s not the case with his latest outing, The Ritual, in which he plays an exorcist alongside Dan Stevens – a film which doesn’t quite live up to the hype.

The Ritual Rotten Tomatoes Score & A Better Alternative

Directed by David Midell, The Ritual has been panned by many critics, getting a shockingly low 0% critics’ score on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing). But if you’re in the mood for a gripping and genuinely terrifying exorcism film, we have a criminally underrated recommendation streaming on OTT. If you haven’t seen it yet, we suggest checking out a movie called The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005). Read on to learn more about the film and why every horror fan should watch it!

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose: Plot & Cast

Helmed by Scott Derrickson (Director – Doctor Strange, Black Phone), the film is a gripping blend of a courtroom drama and supernatural horror. Said to be loosely inspired by a real-life case, it follows the story of a priest, Father Moore (played by Tom Wilkinson), who is accused of negligent homicide after he performs an exorcism on a 19-year-old girl, Emily Rose (played by Jennifer Carpenter).

An ambitious defense attorney (played by Laura Linney) takes on the challenging case, but the determined prosecutor (played by Campbell Scott) is hellbent on proving that Father Moore is guilty of the alleged crime. As the trial progresses, several witnesses are called, and their testimonies are revealed through chilling flashbacks. The movie received a user rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch The Exorcism Of Emily Rose On OTT?

In India, the film is available to stream on Netflix. You can also rent it on the Amazon Prime Video Store for ₹99.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose Trailer

You can check out the trailer of this spine-chilling horror movie to get a glimpse of what you are signing up for:

Al Pacino’s The Ritual Trailer

Meanwhile, you can also take a look at the trailer for Al Pacino’s The Ritual below:

