With so many old and new films and shows from around the world arriving every week on various streaming platforms, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with them all, let alone watch every one of them. To help solve this constant what-to-watch dilemma, we handpick underrated gems that often fly under the radar.

One such lesser-known horror film, The Ruins, has recently started streaming on the Netflix OTT platform. The film was backed by DreamWorks Pictures, co-founded by Steven Spielberg, with Ben Stiller serving as an executive producer. Keep reading to find out more about the film and why you can watch it, and who might like it the most.

The Ruins – Plot

Directed by Carter Smith, the film is based on Scott B. Smith’s 2006 novel of the same name. The basic plot follows two young couples who go on a vacation to Mexico. The group of friends meets a German tourist, and together they plan to visit a remote Mayan ruin in search of his missing brother. But their leisurely holiday soon turns into a terrifying nightmare when they reach the archaeological dig and find out that the ruins are inhabited by flesh-eating vines that won’t let them leave.

Why and Who Can Watch The Ruins?

The Ruins might have gotten mixed reviews from critics, and it might be an acquired taste, but if you’re a die-hard horror fan, it’s worth checking out. Just a heads-up, though—it’s pretty gory, so if you’re not into a lot of blood and guts, this might not be the one for you, or watch it at your own risk. But if you like your horror on the darker, more brutal side, you could give it a shot.

Where to Watch The Ruins?

As mentioned earlier, the film is streaming on Netflix. It’s also available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99.

The Ruins Trailer

If you’re a horror fan planning to watch the film on Netflix, check out the trailer first for a sneak peek at the characters, storyline, and eerie atmosphere.

