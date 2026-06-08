Iron Man director Jon Favreau’s latest directorial effort, The Mandalorian and Grogu, was released on May 22, 2026, and is now in its third week in theaters. The sci-fi adventure movie has received a 62% critics’ score and a significantly higher 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the box office front, it opened to $81.7 million domestically and has grossed $155.8 million so far in North America. Combined with its $137.8 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $293.6 million.

The Mandalorian and Grogu—Box Office Summary

North America: $155.8 million

International: $137.8 million

Worldwide: $293.6 million

As you may already know, The Mandalorian and Grogu is part of the Star Wars franchise, a follow-up to the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. The long-running franchise was launched with the first Star Wars film, Episode IV—A New Hope, which came out in 1977 and was directed by George Lucas. It was followed by two more films in the original trilogy, as well as a prequel trilogy and a sequel trilogy.

Now, let’s take a look at how much more The Mandalorian and Grogu need to earn to surpass the worldwide total of the lowest-grossing installment in the original Star Wars trilogy (1977-1983). Also, let’s find out how far it is from its theatrical break-even point.

Star Wars Original Trilogy – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here is how the original Star Wars trilogy performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977): $775.4 million Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980): $550 million Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983): $482.5 million

What The Numbers Mean For The Mandalorian and Grogu

It is clear from the above numbers that the lowest-grossing entry among the original Star Wars trilogy is Return of the Jedi. So, for The Mandalorian and Grogu to outgross it, it must earn more than $482.5 million worldwide. This means it still needs to earn more than $188.9 million to surpass this target.

How Far From Break-Even?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mandalorian and Grogu was made on a budget of $165 million, so it would need to earn around an estimated $412.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of $293.6 million, it is around $118.9 million short of reaching its break-even threshold.

Given its current pace and the stage in its theatrical run, achieving that milestone will depend on how strongly it holds in the coming weeks. Having said that, the final box office outcome will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Mandalorian and Grogu About?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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