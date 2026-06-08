Masters of the Universe has landed within domestic projections, but its global launch has been quite underwhelming. The movie has lost the #1 rank to Scary Movie 6 at the domestic box office. Nicholas Galitzine-starrer, however, had a strong opening in Brazil, but that too did not help its overall worldwide debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been released by Amazon MGM, and thus, it also depends on the streaming platform to make a profit. However, strong word of mouth could have made its journey easier, but it is not going to happen in this case. This will also become a problem for the future, as the executives might not want to make any new movies in this franchise.

Masters of the Universe’s opening weekend at the box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Masters of the Universe collected a decent $29.3 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It has thus landed within the industry’s projections. It is, however, more than The Fall Guy‘s $27.7 million opening weekend gross. The Nicholas Galitzine-starrer has a decent start at the domestic box office, but the overseas debut is the main problem.

The He-Man movie grossed just $25 million during its 5-day international debut. It collected $4.5 million in Brazil and is the 5th-biggest debut of 2026 in the region. The Jared Leto starrer has hit the $54.4 million cume in its opening weekend. It is an underwhelming debut for the tentpole movie. Word of mouth is also weak so that it will suffer a disappointing box-office run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $29.3 million

International – $25.0 million

Worldwide – $54.3 million

What is the film about?

Its plot follows Prince Adam as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take his destiny as He-Man and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe was released on June 5 and has an estimated budget of $170 million, meaning it would have to earn around $425 million worldwide to break even, which seems unlikely at this point.

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