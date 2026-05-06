The galaxy far, far away is buzzing once again as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu continue to build massive anticipation among fans worldwide. Expanding the beloved Star Wars universe, the film carries forward the legacy, bringing its signature storytelling, emotional depth, and high-octane adventure to the big screen.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu X Reactions

Adding to the growing excitement, selected fans and influencers were recently treated to an exclusive screening of the first 25 minutes of the film, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

You can check out some early reactions below:

Early reactions highlight the film’s gripping action and fan-favorite moments, with viewers calling it “Mando kicking ass”, praising how “the action looks great” on a cinematic scale, and highlighting Grogu’s appeal, “Fantastic action and adorable Grogu shenanigans.”

The 25 minutes felt like a first episode of a new season. It's also great to Mando kicking ass on an #imax screen. If you're only gonna see once in theater, do imax. Sound & scope of the opening action sequence was great. Ludwig's score 🔥 #themandalorian #themandalorianandgrogu pic.twitter.com/GftUfN94Lm — Bushido Cavalier (@BushidoProds) May 5, 2026

Fans also couldn’t get enough of Din Djarin, with many declaring that “Din Djarin is the coolest,” reaffirming why the character has become such an iconic part of modern Star Wars storytelling.

I watched the first 30 minutes of #TheMandalorianAndGrogu: I really liked what I saw. It has vibes of the original trilogy, the action looks great (especially in IMAX), the plot sounds interesting, and there's a mystery at its core that caught my attention. I'm really excited! pic.twitter.com/n2b5nWGeGY — Joaquín Teodoro | Cine & Series (@elreportedehoy) May 5, 2026

Some also highlighted the film’s music score, stating, “Ludwig Göransson’s music gave us goosebumps,” and concluded, “It has vibes of the original trilogy,” and “I enjoyed what I saw and will still be seated to watch the rest on May 22nd.”

We just watched the first 25 minutes of THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU in IMAX and are blown away by what we saw. Cinematic, epic scale that demands to be seen on the big screen. Ludwig Göransson’s music gave us goosebumps. Had smiles on our faces the entire time watching the footage. pic.twitter.com/RA4lwooZ2v — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 5, 2026

The extended preview has only heightened expectations, promising a larger, more immersive adventure while staying true to the story’s heart.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is written by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a.; Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a.; Dave Filoni, p.g.a.; and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on 22nd May 2026 in English and Hindi.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Final Trailer

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