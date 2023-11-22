The franchise value has worked for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes as the opening weekend at the worldwide box office has managed to go past the milestone of $100 million. Yes, the actual numbers are already in, and it suggests that the biggie is on the right track to be a winner. Keep reading to know more!

Franchise value backing the film

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the dystopian action film is a prequel to The Hunger Games, which was released in 2012. Overall, it serves as the 5th installment in the franchise. The Hunger Games is one of the most loved and commercially successful film series at the box office, so this one had the benefit of the franchise’s goodwill, and it’s working so far.

Opening weekend collection of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes was estimated to miss the mark of $100 million in the opening weekend, but the actuals that are in are a bit higher. As per Deadline’s report, the film has recorded a collection of $100.8 million at the worldwide box office by Sunday. This is a good number, considering the fact that it’s a prequel with a new cast.

Out of the total collection, $44.6 million is coming from the North American box office, and the remaining $56.2 million is from the overseas market. Among the international centers, the UK is at the top with $6.7 million, followed by Germany ($5.1 million), China ($4.6 million), and other countries.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes recovers the budget!

The film is reportedly made at a budget of $100 million, and it’s really good to see that the figure has been recovered in the opening weekend itself. It’s a big sigh of relief for the makers, and it’s safe to say that the film won’t degrade the franchise’s reputation at the box office.

Is it a success already?

While the budget has been recovered, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is a franchise film, and considering all other expenses, its breakeven is said to be in the range of $200-$250 million at the worldwide box office. As reviews are generally in favor, let’s see how it performs in the long run.

