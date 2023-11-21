Ahead of Thanksgiving, the box office will witness the arrival of two major releases, and we expect some big numbers to flow in at the worldwide box office. While bombastic figures won’t be coming in, a good collection is definitely on the cards, with Disney’s Wish and Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon scheduled to release in theatres. Keep reading to know more!

Wish clashes with Napoleon

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the animated musical fantasy film features a voice cast of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and others. Scheduled to release on 22nd November, it is in a clash with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby’s Napoleon. However, both films won’t dent each other as the targeted audience base is different.

Going good in pre-sales

Wish is scheduled to arrive in 3,700 theaters at the North American box office, and previews will start today at 3 pm. Speaking about the advance booking, it is reported to be 60% ahead of Disney’s own Elemental, which was released this year and was a commercial success. As we can see, the early trend is favoring the film.

Aiming for a good start at the domestic box office

As per Deadline’s report, Wish is projected to score $45-$50 million at the North American box office during its extended weekend run of 5 days, spanning from Wednesday to Sunday (including previews). It’s a good number, and the film will be enjoying the boost of Thanksgiving (Thursday) and Black Friday. So, there are chances that it might even perform better than expected.

Overseas contributing a decent total during the opening weekend

Wish won’t be witnessing a full-fledged release this Wednesday as only 43% of overseas centers will see the film’s arrival. UK, Spain, China, France, and some other countries will join the party later this week and not on Wednesday. The musical fantasy film will open in Japan, Italy, and Australia next month, while Korea and Brazil will witness the release in January.

In the overseas market, Wish is expected to rake in $25 million, thus pushing the worldwide box office’s projection to $75 million between Wednesday and Sunday.

Budget is the biggest concern for Wish!

While the projection looks good, the budget is the worrying factor for the makers. Reportedly, Wish rides on a production cost of $200 million, and including marketing costs and other expenses, the breakeven reaches somewhere around $400 million. So, the film will have to show legs during its worldwide box office run to emerge as a successful affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

