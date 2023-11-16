In the tapestry of Thanksgiving recollections, mine is woven with the warmth of family camaraderie. The joyous collaboration of Mom and my visiting sister, who hails from New York, in preparing the Thanksgiving turkey is at the heart of these cherished memories. Amid delightful conversations with Dad and other family members who journey from out of state, our collective focus turns to heartwarming Thanksgiving movies. These moments, enriched by the company of visiting cousins, cast a nostalgic glow over my childhood memories.

Thanksgiving, an occasion that resides prominently in the recesses of our hearts, owes much of its sentiment to these cherished family recollections. The movies, serving as poignant threads in this familial tapestry, assume a vital role in shaping our collective Thanksgiving experience. In acknowledgment of their significance, I am in the process of curating a list of these movies. The compilation aspires to rekindle the true spirit of Thanksgiving, ushering in joy, happiness, and a profound sense of nostalgia.

The Big Chill (1983)

Comedy/Drama

Rent on Amazon for $3.89

Following the tragic suicide of Alex Marshall, a somber gathering of his University of Michigan peers convenes at the Tidalholm plantation in Beaufort, South Carolina. As the funeral unfolds against the backdrop of shared memories, a web of personal secrets is exposed, shaking the foundation of the tight-knit group. From Harold’s risky disclosure of a corporate acquisition to Nick’s revelation of an affair between Sarah and Alex, the friends find themselves entangled in a complex tapestry of relationships and hidden truths.

The narrative deepens as the group embarks on a road trip, visiting the house Alex and Chloe were renovating. Meg contemplates motherhood, unaware of Sam’s impotence, while Michael pitches a nightclub venture. The tensions rise during a halftime touch football game, culminating in a confrontation between Nick and Harold, revealing the fragility of their connections. Amidst confessions of love, unexpected intimacies, and the unveiling of old columns, the friends grapple with the impact of Alex’s untimely departure and the profound changes in their lives.

In the concluding moments, the group faces decisions that will shape their futures. Harold’s gift of running shoes becomes a symbolic gesture. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the charming Lowcountry, intertwining personal revelations with the enduring bonds of friendship.

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Comedy/drama

Available on Paramount+

Claudia Larson, a single mother grappling with recent job loss, embarks on a Thanksgiving pilgrimage to her parents’ Baltimore home. Amidst the holiday festivities, familial complexities unravel, revealing unexpected twists and delicate interpersonal dynamics. The introduction of Tommy’s business partner, Leo Fish, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

Thanksgiving Day brings forth revelations, humorous mishaps, and a glimpse into Tommy’s personal life, setting the stage for familial tensions. As the Larson family navigates through misunderstandings and unexpected turns, the aftermath sees Claudia forging an unforeseen connection with Leo.

Post-Thanksgiving diplomacy unfolds as Claudia and Leo extend gestures of goodwill, encountering both support and strife within the family. The story weaves a nuanced tapestry of relationships, resilience, and unexpected connections against the backdrop of holiday traditions.

Funny People (2009)

Comedy/Romance

Available on Hulu

In the rollercoaster world of showbiz, George Simmons, a comedic heavyweight turned silver screen star, faces a midlife crisis fueled by lackluster movie reviews and a looming health scare. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and dangling on an 8% success rate for an experimental cure, George decides to dust off his mic and return to the gritty world of stand-up comedy, where it all began.

Enter Ira Wright, a twenty-something aspiring funnyman, navigating the comedic trenches with his buddies Mark and Leo. Mark’s riding high on his own TV comedy series, while Leo’s becoming a regular on the showbiz scene. As George contemplates life, death, and punchlines, the trio’s paths intertwine in unexpected ways, leading to a showdown of love, loyalty, and second chances.

Cue the romantic entanglements. George, once engaged to Laura, now hitched to Clarke, stirs up a love triangle seasoned with past mistakes and present uncertainties. Amidst jokes and jabs, secrets unfold, and the comedic camaraderie takes a dramatic turn. Ira, caught in the crossfire, gets axed when the punchlines turn personal, prompting a face-off that questions whether George has truly learned anything beyond the comedy stage.

But life, like a well-crafted joke, takes unexpected turns. Ira, back to his old gig and scoring a date with his longtime crush, shows that even in the chaos of showbiz, personal growth is the ultimate punchline. George, witnessing Ira’s stand-up evolution, realizes that true friendship transcends the spotlight. In a New York minute, they’re back to trading jokes as equals, proving that in the unpredictable world of comedy, laughter and genuine connections endure.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Comedy/Road

Available on FuboTV

In a heartwarming holiday narrative, Neal Page, an advertising executive, encounters a cascade of travel challenges on his quest to reunite with his Chicago family for Thanksgiving. Amid disrupted flights and transportation woes, he crosses paths with Del Griffith, a loquacious shower curtain ring salesman, igniting an unexpected friendship.

As Neal and Del navigate the tumultuous journey, their differing personalities spark heated arguments. However, a poignant revelation about Del’s life adds a profound layer to their evolving camaraderie.

The essence of Thanksgiving radiates as Neal welcomes Del, once a stranger, into the warmth of family and gratitude. The narrative concludes with a lighthearted post-credit scene, providing a charming capstone to this tale of unexpected connections and the authentic meaning of Thanksgiving.

What’s Cooking? (2000)

Comedy/Drama

Available on Pluto TV

On Thanksgiving, four diverse families navigate their unique challenges. The Seeligs confront unexpected revelations as Rachel, their daughter, discloses her pregnancy and the unconventional involvement of Jerry. Lizzy Avila contends with separation from her husband Javier, intertwining affairs, and a tense holiday gathering with racial undertones. Ronald Williams grapples with ideological clashes within his family, unveiling secrets involving an affair, a college dropout, and a controversial incident. The Nguyen family faces deception, relationship turmoil, and an accidental gun discharge, highlighting the complexities of their Thanksgiving dinner.

Dutch (1991)

Comedy/Road

Available on Max

Dutch Dooley attends a high-class party with his girlfriend, Natalie, and finds himself out of place among the affluent crowd. When Natalie’s son, Doyle, refuses to spend Thanksgiving with them, Dutch sees an opportunity to bond with the boy and offers to bring him home. However, the road trip takes a chaotic turn as Doyle’s privileged and snobbish behavior clashes with Dutch’s laid-back approach, resulting in a series of misadventures.

As Dutch and Doyle navigate their tumultuous journey, their differences lead to comedic confrontations and unexpected challenges, including a destroyed car, stolen belongings, and encounters with quirky characters. Along the way, Doyle experiences a transformation, realizing the importance of family and regretting his earlier disdain for his mother. The road trip becomes a journey of self-discovery for both characters, culminating in a heartfelt Thanksgiving reunion that challenges societal norms and brings about unexpected alliances.

The film portrays the unlikely camaraderie between Dutch and Doyle, showcasing the comedic elements of their clash of cultures and backgrounds. Through a series of mishaps, confrontations, and unexpected detours, “Dutch” delivers a humorous and heartwarming story of redemption, family bonds, and the true spirit of Thanksgiving.

The House of Yes (1997)

Comedy/Indie film

Available on Pluto TV

Marty, a New York college student, ventures to his family’s stately D.C. residence, unwittingly setting the stage for a cascade of misfortunes. Accompanied by his fiancée, Lesly, Marty quickly realizes the misstep of his familial pilgrimage, as the ancient house becomes a canvas for chaos, revealing long-guarded secrets and idiosyncrasies.

Amidst Marty’s arrival, foreboding signs emerge, and despite efforts to preserve a veneer of normalcy, pandemonium unfolds. Mrs. Pascal, the family matriarch, attempts to stave off disaster by concealing kitchen knives, yet her endeavors prove futile. As the intricate threads of family dynamics unravel, it becomes evident that Marty and his eccentric sister, ‘Jackie-O,’ share a connection that transcends the ordinary, resulting in unforeseen and comical repercussions.

“Family Reckoning,” a distinctive comedy, delves into the intricate tapestry of family relationships, laying bare unconventional dynamics and dark humor triggered by Marty’s unexpected visit. The film crafts a narrative around familial peculiarities, concealed truths, and the delicate dance of upholding appearances amidst a memorable reunion in the grand family abode.

Tower Heist (2011)

Comedy/Crime

Available on Hulu

In a high-stakes plot set against the glitzy backdrop of an upscale NYC apartment complex, Tower manager Josh Kovaks becomes an unlikely antihero. When his Wall Street friend, Arthur Shaw, faces arrest for a colossal Ponzi scheme, Josh takes matters into his own hands. The Tower staff, facing pension losses, experiences a Thanksgiving crisis that propels them into an audacious heist to reclaim financial justice. As Shaw’s house arrest looms, the FBI hints at a hidden fortune, setting the stage for a Thanksgiving spectacle.

Navigating through the complexities of friendship and betrayal, the narrative unfolds with sharp New York wit. With an ensemble cast led by Josh and his motley crew, the story takes unexpected turns as they infiltrate Shaw’s penthouse during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thanksgiving becomes a pivotal backdrop for the team’s mission, laden with tension, humor, and a touch of holiday chaos.

Amidst the glitz of the Tower’s opulence, the team discovers Shaw’s clever ploy to hide wealth in plain sight—a Ferrari turned gold treasure trove. Thanksgiving takes on new meaning as the team orchestrates a daring plan to retrieve the hidden fortune. The narrative cleverly weaves elements of suspense, humor, and camaraderie against the city’s Thanksgiving festivities, delivering a cinematic ride that captures the spirit of New York and the essence of a holiday heist.

AVALON (1990)

Drama/Romance

Rent on YouTube for $3.59

In the post-war hustle of the late 1940s and early ’50s, the Krichinsky family drama is a blockbuster in the making. Sam Krichinsky, the Polish Jewish patriarch who planted roots in Baltimore back in 1914, sees his wallpaper dynasty threatened by the tides of change—television is on the rise, suburbs are beckoning, and his son Jules is eyeing a discount-appliance empire.

Jules, the ambitious entrepreneur, dreams of TV stardom with his cousin Izzy as they launch their discount wonderland. But the real show is at home, where Jules’ wife, Ann, battles for space with the formidable matriarch, Eva. Ann, a modern dynamo, takes on driving lessons, but Eva clings to her streetcar loyalty, setting the stage for a clash of generations.

Thanksgiving becomes a battleground when Uncle Gabriel, fashionably late, discovers the turkey has met its fate without him. Cue the family feud with Sam, blending tradition and tension into a plot thicker than Grandma’s gravy.

As the Krichinskys face challenges like changing surnames, school troubles, and a gripping armed holdup, it’s the resilience of kinship that steals the spotlight. Amidst the chaos, this family, like a blockbuster cast, unites to face fires—both metaphorical and literal. The Krichinskys prove that, even in the midst of turmoil, the ties that bind can withstand the most scorching flames. Thanksgiving, it turns out, is more than just a feast—it’s the battleground for family survival.

Pieces of April (2003)

Comedy/Indie

Available on DirecTV

In the heart of the Lower East Side, Thanksgiving takes center stage in the chaotic life of April Burns, eldest daughter of a family tangled in dysfunction. Packed into their cramped apartment, April extends an invitation for a Thanksgiving dinner that could be the last for her ailing mother, Joy, battling breast cancer. The anticipation of the holiday sets the stage for a poignant gathering that transcends the family’s strained ties.

As April tackles the challenge of preparing the feast, her journey becomes a microcosm of city living. A broken oven throws a wrench into her plans, leading her to seek help from a motley crew of neighbors. The narrative weaves through the diverse tapestry of city life, showcasing the blend of support, indifference, and obstacles that April encounters in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

Simultaneously, April’s family embarks on a road trip, peeling back the layers of their complex relationship with her. Bobby, April’s boyfriend, dives into the urban landscape to find a suit that will make the right impression. However, his quest takes an unexpected turn when he faces off with Tyrone, a blast from April’s romantic past. The journey to April’s rundown apartment building unfolds against the backdrop of city struggles and family dynamics.

As April’s family arrives, the stark realities of the neighborhood and a battered Bobby lead them to rethink their Thanksgiving plans. Opting for a diner meal instead, April is left in emotional turmoil. Yet, the holiday tale takes a heartwarming twist when Joy, inspired by a moment in the diner, decides to revisit April’s apartment. The discovery of April’s decision to share Thanksgiving with neighbors sets the stage for an emotional reunion, turning the apartment into a hub of joy. The Burns family, along with their eclectic neighbors, come together for a Thanksgiving celebration that goes beyond the conventional, blending heartfelt moments and the unique spirit of city life.

While not exclusively centered on Thanksgiving, each film mentioned above intricately weaves themes of family. The narratives unfold in diverse ways, resonating with the shared experiences of familial bonds. I am confident that at least one of these cinematic gems will strike a chord, evoking a flood of nostalgic memories. As a reader, I encourage you to embrace the essence of Thanksgiving, considering a visit to your family if feasible. Alternatively, immerse yourself in these films, allowing them to transport you back to the splendor of cherished moments from the past.

Must Read: 6 Cozy & Stylish Winter Picks For This Thanksgiving Season: Selena Gomez’s Long Knitted Sweater Or Jennifer Lopez’s Way-High Pleated Pants, Who’s Your Inspo To Make Heads Turn In That Bomb Outfit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News