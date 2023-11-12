Cold winter nights are here, lots of red and green ornaments will start to light up the streets soon, and Mariah Carey’s songs are already starting to pull in more views. But nothing beats the fun of curling up with your cup of hot chocolate in your favorite blanket on Christmas, with a perfect movie to set the tone in the living room. Not to forget the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread coming in from the kitchen.

The Christmas season is different for everyone, yet the one thing that is shared globally is the love for Christmas movies – be it a rom-com, a musical, or even a horror thriller. Here’s a list of five great Christmas movies to add to your watchlist.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

“It’s a Wonderful Knife” is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a comedy-horror Christmas special that brings a wonderful, horror-inducing twist on the beloved classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The movie stars Jane Widdop as Winnie Carruthers, a young girl from the town of Angel Falls who saves it from a serial killer, but still finds herself wishing she’d never been born. But when her wish actually comes true, she’s transported to an alternate reality designed by the very reality of her absence. The result? Everything else remains the same, including the killer’s rampage on the town, and now she must solve the puzzle.

“It’s a Wonderful Knife” was released on November 10, 2023, and is streaming in theaters all over the US.

Candy Cane Lane

“Candy Cane Lane” is a family feature with whimsical fictional elements in it. It stars big names such as Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell.

The storyline revolves around Chris (Eddie Murphy), who is fooled by a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) due to his desperation to win a Christmas decoration contest. However, Pepper casts a spell that brings back 12 days of Christmas to life — and now whimsical creatures are jumping around in the city and damaging everybody’s Christmas spirit. Chris and his family now must find ways to break the spell that is causing chaos throughout the city.

“Candy Cane Lane” will be released on December 1, 2023, and will be available to stream on Prime Video all over the world.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

“Best. Christman. Ever!” is a Christmas comedy that follows two friends and rivals as they navigate through Christmas.

The film stars Brandy Norwood as Jackie, the successful friend who makes it a tradition to send a braggy newsletter to her less-successful friend Charlotte (played by Heather Graham) every Christmas. However, in a turn of events, Charlotte and her family find themselves as Jackie’s houseguest for the holidays. Charlotte uses this chance to expose Jackie’s seemingly perfect life.

This frenemy-centric Christmas flick is set out to be released on Netflix on November 16, 2023.

Catch Me If You Claus

Hallmark’s very own “Catch Me if You Claus” is a rom-com which stars “Upload” star Robbie Ammell’s wife, Italia Ricci, as Avery Quinn, an anchorwoman who has her life disrupted by a man who calls himself Chris (played by Luke MacFarlane) and claims to be Santa’s son. It follows the couple as they navigate through the city, being pursued by cops and some other unknown people.

“Catch me if You Claus” will be released on Hallmark on November 23, 2023.

How to Fall in Love by the Holidays

The Roku Channel is set to celebrate this Christmas with their holiday special “How to Fall in Love by Christmas.” The plot is centered around Nora Winters (played by Teri Hatcher), a famous writer who has to write an article on finding someone to love by Christmas. Accompanying her is a photographer (played by Dan Payne) who witnesses all her antics in doing what she set out to do and will eventually fall for her in this rom-com.

The movie was released and is available to stream on Roku on November 3, 2023.

Which heartwarming holiday film are you planning on watching to kick-start the festive season?

Must Read: Taylor Swift Leans On To Give A Smooch To Boyfriend Travis Kelce After Singing ‘Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs’ & ‘End Game’ Making Swifties Go “Best Believe She’s Still Bejeweled”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News