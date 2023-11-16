Disney’s show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was a beloved one for the viewers. Twin stars Cole and Dylan Sprouse indeed nailed the role of two notorious kids who grew up in a 5-star hotel. Not only was the show a successful one, but it stayed with fans for years, and many also still rewatch it via OTT. On November 16, 2023, fans are revisiting a clip from the show. Scroll down to know why.

The Disney show followed the story of twin brothers who lived with their single mom. While they were not that rich, they led a lavish life in a suite at a 5-star hotel that their mother was provided for working at the hotel. Their day-to-day life involved them goofing around in the lobby and making the manager’s life difficult with their notorious tactics. The show also starred Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phill Lewis, and Kim Rhodes.

In Season 1, Episode 16 of the show’s spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, Zack and Cody travel to Italy; they try to make a reservation for themselves at an Italian restaurant. Much like everyone else, the receptionist at the restaurant did not take them seriously and provided them with a reservation, 15 years in the future, and the date they were given was November 16, 2023.

The receptionist says, “I can squeeze you in at 7:30… on November 16, 2023,” to which Cody says, “That’s in 15 years.” Zack, as usual, adds, “What if I’m not feeling like Italian that day?” The scene from the episode, titled When in Rome, is making rounds on the internet as fans are celebrating that their favorite twins can finally eat at the restaurant. Check out the clip from The Suit Life of Zack and Cody spin-off shared by pubertyhit.s here:

This one is indeed an emotional one for fans as they are demanding a reunion of the cast members. An Instagram user wrote, “They NEED to do something to commemorate this moment there’s still time,” while another penned, “We should get a special episode or short of them at this restaurant with appearances from other cast members.”

A third one wrote, “In my best Mariah Carey impression ‘IT’S TIIIMEEE’”

Even Google is celebrating the day with a tagline “Table for 2(emoji)” appearing on the show’s official page. Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have not reacted to the same yet.

