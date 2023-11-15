MCU’s popular series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as God of Mischief, saw a heartwarming conclusion with season 2’s finale. While our heart wants more, in a recent interview, the series’ executive producer opened up about what is the plan post-Loki season 2, hinting at the potential season 3. Scroll ahead to find out!

While we saw a beautiful of Tom Hiddleston from debuting in Thor (2011) to Loki’s season 2, with him, the character evolved too. From being the God of Mischief to becoming God Loki – we all saw a drastic transformation amid all the time slips and time travel multiverse. The season finale is already trending with being the second most-viewed episode.

Even though recently the writer of the show denied all the rumored reports of Loki renewing for season 3, the executive producer Kevin Wright, in an interview with Collider, spoke about the series, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki’s relationship with Sylvie and Mobius, and more. But did he hint at a potential season 3 in the future as well?

Kevin Wright said, “I’m gonna say two things that probably conflict. We always treated this like this would be it. I think part of that is just a logistical, creative thing of “let’s treat it like we’re not gonna get a third season,” so that you tell the best, most fulfilling story that you can in one season. Further than that, I would say, I really love this team that we’ve built over two seasons. There’s been some different parts, but like between Kate [Herron], and Justin [Benson] and Aaron [Moorhead], and Eric [Martin], and [Michael] Waldron and all of our amazing department heads, I would love to keep telling stories with this team.”

Wright further added, “Whether that’s a Loki Season 3 or something else. We’ll see what Marvel needs us and wants us to do. But I think this is an awesome world. They’re great characters, and if the right story is there for us, I think all of us would love to keep this going. I certainly would.”

Loki seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

