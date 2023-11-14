Marvel Studios proved that they have still got it – ‘the magic’ with Loki’s season 2. From being ‘God of Mischief’ to becoming ‘God Loki’ – Tom Hiddleston’s character saw a satisfactory evolution since he made a debut with Thor back in 2011. Now, Tom is receiving appreciation across the globe for not only his performance but also the emotional connection that ‘Loki’ shared with the audience as the season finale became the second-most watched episode on Disney+. Scroll to know more!

The two-season series ended with a beautiful conclusion, and we haven’t got the time to get over it. It has to be labeled as MCU’s one of the best-executed and curated series to date. There is no doubt that with Loki, Marvel Studios brought back the craze among the fans to return to the MCU. But, probably killed the vibe with Brie Larson’s The Marvels in the theatres.

Other than Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the first season featured Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino, aka Sylvie, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains. In the second season along with them, the season saw a few outstanding talents presented by Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, aka OB, Kate Dickie, who played General Dox, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe, Liz Carr, who can be seen as Judge Gamble and Majors who played Victor Timely/He Who Remains.

The popularity of the show held the viewers till the end, making Loki’s season 2 finale the second most-viewed episode on Disney+, garnering 11.2 million global views in its first three days since it streamed. Not only the season finale but almost every episode raked in more than 11 million views during their premiere weeks. Now, we have to see, how season 2 turns up in the Nielsen charts, as reported by Collider.

The constant plot twists and time travels kept the viewers glued to the screens. Loki season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston, didn’t give us an end-credit scene, but clearly we wanted more. While we will be getting a taste of multiverses in upcoming projects like Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars, Loki’s conclusion has made a void in our hearts.

There were rumors about Loki returning for season 3, but the writer of the series debunked those reports and gave a rather disappointing update about it, saying that the series has been closed by the book.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki (seasons 1 and 2) is currently streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

