The festive season is upon us, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. And while we are still stuck between what to choose from our closet to look stylish even if the chilly wintry winds are already blowing outside – here are our favorite Hollywood celebs, from Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, serving major winter fashion inspo!

We are always torn apart by the thought of how not to catch a cold and at the same time look like a bombshell! And as Thanksgiving is almost around the corner, the festival of food and laughter, we must choose cozy comfort over high-end fashion. But that often led us to look nothing but a ‘stuffed burrito.’

However, this time, we have got you covered. And by we, I mean the Hollywood celebs. If you’re planning to host a Friendsgiving night or a Thanksgiving brunch for your family, here’s what you would like to wear on that occasion. Scroll and read!

Here are the 6 cozy and comfy fits for you this festive season to make you look like a bomb!

Selena Gomez’s Knitted Sweater

What can get better than a cozy sweater this wintry season that would not make you look like a grandma; rather, it would transform you into Hollywood pop star Selena Gomez? Well, this beige-colored knitted front-open long sweater can be your best pick for your Thanksgiving lunch if you’re searching for something warm to pair up with your slip dress. With a hair updo and big hoops, you’ll be good to go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Jennifer Lopez’s Way-High Pleated Flared Pants

JLo has been recently making it very clear that she’s the epitome of fashion and style! Her latest Instagram post serves a ‘hot n happening’ wintry look as she flaunted her side-b**bs like a diva. She wore a long brown front-open waist cost top with way-high pleated flared pants and paired it with a long embellished heavy jacket. It’s warm and fashionably upbeat!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Hailey Bieber’s Woolen Inner

Want to wear that slip dress but don’t want to ruin it by pairing it up with a sweater or a jacket? Try Hailey Bieber‘s method. She wore a beige sweat-style woolen inner underneath a brown slip-dress and made head turns with her beauty! You can do it the same way. Find your color palette and wear that woolen inner under the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Kendall Jenner’s Faux Leather Corset

Recently, Kendall Jenner shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle wearing a high-neck collared brown dress with full sleeves and thigh-cut detailing, which she paired with a faux leather corset. You can also opt for this style, where you will be able to pair up your high-neck dresses with a corset to add style to your mundane looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Megan Fox’s Flannel Shirt

Bring out your shirts and pair it up fashionably. Megan Fox wore the red and blue checkered flannel shirt underneath a grey tank top and cut-out pants – you can replace it with woolen pants and wear the shirt over woolen ribbed tank tops to add more detailing to the look. PS: If you’re having a bad hair day, you can certainly follow how Megan went ahead to accentuate the look with a red hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Well, tell us which one you would bookmark for this Thanksgiving!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Millie Bobby Brown Ditches Her Naïveté & Flaunts Her Raunchiest Self In A Pair Of Denim Jacket With Feathers That Can Easily Be A Part Of A Casual Fall Ensemble!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News