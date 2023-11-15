Margot Robbie needs no introduction. With her fantastic acting skills, the actress creates magic on screens and mesmerizes everyone. While she recently proved she is a real-life Barbie with her billion-dollar grosser. The actress is maintaining her status as an OG fashionista. At the premiere of the upcoming film Saltburn, the actress proved she is an ace when it comes to pulling off the most stylish outfits as she posed in an all-black ensemble.

After beginning her acting career with Australian TV, Margot moved to Hollywood to establish herself as a leading lady. While her first gig was the television series Pan Am, her breakthrough came with the 2013 film Wolf of the Wall Street. Since then, her career trajectory has only gone up.

The premiere of Saltburn was a star-studded event. Several A-listers from the film industry showed up in their best outfits, but we cannot take them off from Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad actress opted for a chic all-black look for the event.

The look included a stunning strapless corset top. With a sweetheart neckline, the top was mostly see-through and perfectly hugged the actress’s body. The fit corset top was paired with extremely baggy matching pants. The hem of the bottoms was so broad that it also gave an illusion of a skirt. Well, when it comes to styling, nobody can beat Margot Robbie. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star left the pants unbuttoned as they held on her tiny waist.

Unlike other actresses, Margot Robbie did not ditch accessories and wore a layered beaded necklace with the look. She also added a few rings and fashioned her finely trimmed nails in matte brown. The 33-year-old wore a barely visible pair of black heels to complete her look.

Coming to her makeup, Margot opted for a glammed-up one. It is safe to say that she looked no less than a Barbie with her nude lips, perfectly contoured base, and long eyelashes. She flaunted her toned body and her expressive eyes did the rest of the work in turning heads. Margot indeed nailed the look and gave away Boss Lady vibes in the outfit. Check out her video shared by Pop Crave here:

Margot Robbie at the ‘Saltburn’ premiere. pic.twitter.com/G1yI34PajF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2023

If you are looking for some New Year’s Eve party fashion inspo and are not fond of mini dresses, this might be a go-to outfit for you. It is stylish, hot and over the top.

