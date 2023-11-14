It is still over a month to New Year’s Eve, but all fashionistas must be excited to pull off a sassy yet hot look to party. If you are seeking some inspiration, Megan Fox’s lookbook might be the perfect one to opt for. The Transformers star is among the most beautiful ladies in Hollywood and her out-of-the-world looks are absolutely mesmerizing. Today, we have brought a shimmery short dress look that Fox pulled off and might be the best party outfit for you.

Megan has been in the film industry for over two decades now, and throughout her time, she has turned many heads with her looks. She began her career with the 2001 film Holiday in the Sun, but it took her some time to establish herself as a leading lady. Her breakthrough came with the 2007 film Transformers.

Coming back to Megan Fox’s fashion choices, the actress does not require a ramp as she can make streets her runway and drop jaws with her stunning outfits. Back in 2021, the actress treated her fans with some amazing pictures and left us all in awe of her beauty. She slipped into a sleeveless mini glittery dress and looked no less than a dream.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline through which the Jennifer’s Body actress put her curves on display. Megan Fox’s toned body won hearts as her abs were visible through the huge cutout on the front of the dress. The hem of the mini dress reached half of her thighs and made it a perfect party look. For the unversed, the actress carried this outfit for a post-VMA dinner in New York City.

She ditched accessories to accompany the look and went for silver hoops. Her clutch was twinning with her dress and was itself a statement piece. Megan Fox completed the look with silver strappy heels and raised the temperature of NYC.

Her all-glammed-up makeup with glossy peach lips and eyelash extensions was a perfect match for the outfit that she picked. Since it was the wet hair look era for the actress, she kept her softly curled brunette locks down. Megan Fox stepped out holding hands with her now-fiance Machine Gun Kelly. Check out her look here:

Megan Fox via Instagram pic.twitter.com/nIx1Jvk8NM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 13, 2021

If one carries this look to a New Year’s Eve party, we can assure you all eyes are gonna be on the glittery dream that you will look.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Brings Back The Velvet Love As She Serves ‘Desi Girl’ Vibes In A Regal Maroon & Gold Lehenga Choli & It Can Be A Perfect Pick For You This Wedding Season!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News