Hailey Bieber is making sure black never goes out of style and recently stunned in a classic backless dress, making onlookers believe she’s the next big thing in the fashion world. Hailey attended the Baby2Baby Gala, which raises funds for children living in poverty, in Los Angeles on Saturday. From Salma Hayek to Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde, many Hollywood hotties were in attendance at the event, but it was Mrs. Bieber’s sartorial staple that caught everyone’s attention. Scroll ahead to check out her look.

Hailey might have had a rocky start as a nepo baby teenager, but she has now carved a unique space in the fashion world thanks to her minimal aesthetics, off-duty style, and impeccable taste in couture. From embracing the pant-free trend to layering for fall, the supermodel and skincare brand Rhode’s founder is doing it all.

The stunning supermodel, who, along with her pop star husband Justin Bieber, made for a curious case of Halloween this year, recently addressed their distinctive fashion choices and why they look like they are going to different events every time they step out together. In an interview with GQ, Hailey Bieber said, “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this, and you’re going to wear this.”

For her recent outing, Hailey opted for a stunning YSL backless black dress that accentuated her curves in all the right places. Bieber was dressed by Karla Welch, who is known for styling Hollywood A-listers including Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others. The strapless column gown featuring strategic cutouts came with a figure-hugging silhouette and floor-gazing hem.

Mrs. Bieber added extra allure to her outfit, accessorizing it with Tiffany & Co. jewels, including diamond studs and a dainty bracelet. The supermodel styled her hair in a wavy bob, created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, with a deep side parting and S-waves with a mirror-like shine. Aligning with her clean girl aesthetics, the skincare maven opted for a dewy base, light blush, mascara-laden lashes, thin eyeliner, and glossy nude lips.

Meanwhile, recently, Hailey was seen making another head-turning appearance as she arrived for Kylie Jenner‘s clothing line, KHY, launch party in yet another LBD, but in leather. Bieber, 26, also looked stylish in brand’s ensemble, opting for a strapless black faux leather mini dress which she paired with a black turtleneck. The Rhode founder added extra oomph to her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and a neat bun.

We love a girl who can do couture as effortlessly as she can pull off a mini dress.

