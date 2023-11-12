Sofia Vergara has been making us fall in love with her beauty for years now. She has an impeccable fashion sense, and her social media timeline is an aesthetic space to take inspiration from. Sofia always nails her looks, especially the beachwear and vacation clothes. She recently raised the mercury levels with her picture in a black bodysuit amid reports of her linkup with Justin Saliman. Keep scrolling to know more!

Sofia’s career had an exciting story; a photographer reportedly discovered her while taking a stroll on a beach in Columbia. She received modeling offers after that, along with work in television. Although reluctant at the beginning, the actress ultimately gave it a try, and we thank the heavens that she chose acting as a profession. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have gotten Gloria Pritchett in the American sitcom Modern Family.

A few months back, the actress was all over the news due to her divorce from her husband, Joe Manganiello, after over six years of marriage. Sofia Vergara is currently enjoying her life and has been sharing some gorgeous photographs of herself with her fans. The television star recently stirred social media with her sultry pic in a black bodysuit, and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Sofia Vergara donned a figure-hugging bodysuit with a wide neckline in the color black. She sat on a chair, posing like a diva in front of a mirror. She went barefoot for the look with her long brunette locks open and framing her face.

For accessories, the America’s Got Talent judge opted for a pair of giant white-colored fish earrings and gold bracelets on both hands. She was wearing full face makeup with heavily kohled brown smokey eyes. Her face lightly contoured and featured blushed cheeks while she chose a brown shade for her lips. Sofia posted the pictures from a few angles on her Instagram handle, where she enjoys a fan following of 31.8M. She wished everyone ‘Good Morning’ with the photographs.

Sofia Vergara has separated from her husband, Joe Manganiello, and they have filed for a divorce, too. Meanwhile, Sofia has been allegedly spotted on dates with Justin Saliman. Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon, and a source close to the Modern Family star told US Weekly that she is falling for him and has fantastic chemistry.

