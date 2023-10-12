Sofia Vergara is loved by one and all, and it was the same when she started out in Hollywood more than two decades ago. However, apart from the bouquets she also had to face the brickbats which included a creepy Bill Cosby interview. The actress at the age of 30 appeared on American TV for the very first time with The Late Show with host Dave Letterman but Bill Cosby filled in for the host since Letterman had some other personal priorities. Scroll down to know how the interview soon turned into a creep show.

Bill Cosby was accused by more than 60 women of r*pe, drug-facilitated s*xual assault, s*xual battery, or other s*xual misconduct. And, out of these two instances apparently involved child s*xual abuse with girls who were of age 15. The comedian was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault in 2015 but was released in 2021.

Speaking of Sofia Vergara, according to HuffPost, the actress’ interview with Bill Cosby in 2003 surfaced years later, and it did now go down well with the Internet. In the video, Cosby can be seen staring continuously at Vergara, giving a feeling of a creep. Vergara was particularly unknown at the time and was trying to make her mark in Hollywood. Vergara looked a bit uncomfortable as Cosby continued flirting with him telling her things like, “S-I-N is sin. Men look at you, and they only think of sin. Now what you have on tonight is wonderful, just wonderful. And when you walked out, many, uh, many people became attentive.” Cosby also stated, “You make me feel very young again.” During the conversation the comedian adds in a Spanish accent, “You make me feel very, um, excited. Look at me.”

Take a look:

Sofia Vergara tries her best to tackle the questions joking that the host Bill Cosby might die of excitement saying, “Don’t die on me! This is my first time on American TV. Don’t die here! But maybe if you do die, I will be very famous. Tomorrow, everybody will know me. Bill Cosby died interviewing Sofia Vergara.”

Bill Cosby, at one point, could be seen seemingly leaning in and maintaining close eye contact as he spoke to the Modern Family star.

Many on the Internet wondered if Sofia Vergara was also one of the victims of Bill Cosby, but she shut down the rumors saying, “Respect people. Stop inventing nonsense.”

