Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and one of the key reasons behind it is his ability to bring millions at the box office making the producers happy. In the process, he does not forget himself as he takes some of the fattest paychecks in the industry. This reminds us of the time when DiCaprio made an insane amount of money from a commercial. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The film is directed by the actor’s close pal and frequent collaborator, Martin Scorsese. It also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser. Killers of the Flower Moon releases on October 20, 2023.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio minting big money from an advertisement, according to The Things, this goes way back to 2011 when the Hollywood A-lister pocketed a cool $5 million for a phone commercial which belonged to a Chinese phone company. For the unversed, this was DiCaprio’s biggest endorsement deal at the time. Interestingly, the commercial was for mere 15 seconds and it ran only in Asia. Since DiCaprio was getting such an insane amount, he decided to allocate a few days out of his busy schedule to perfect the shot. In the commercial, the actor can be seen donning a dark grey suit while standing in a train, looking all intense as he looks out of the window. He sees a woman trying to share a cryptic message with him across a window, writing- ‘Find Me.’

Check out the 15-second ad that made Leonardo DiCaprio millions here:

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a massive net worth of more than $300 million. The majority of the amount comes from his movies and brand endorsements. The actor also owns several properties, some of which he has sold at huge prices.

Let us also remind you DiCaprio got a massive salary of $30 million for his Netflix movie Don’t Look Up which was $5 million more than his co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

While the Titanic star is busy raking-in the moolah, he has no intentions of slowing down. When asked about retiring, Leonardo DiCaprio once stated, “I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”

He added, “I know there’s ebbs and flows in everybody’s career. Sometimes you’re a little hotter, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you may not be hot at all, but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it.”

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Justin Bieber Brutally Slammed Over Sharing ‘Praying For Israel’ Post With A War Zone Image Of Gaza, Deletes Later But Netizens Say, “A Simple Google Search Could’ve Saved Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News