Justin Bieber found himself in the middle of an internet bashing after he posted multiple stories on Instagram extending his support to Israel amid the Palestine-Israel war. The R&B hitmaker got brutally slammed by social media users as many said that celebrities are so out of touch. The singer faced the heat despite deleting his posts where one of them also included a photo of the destruction in Gaza. Scroll down to know the details.

Apart from Justin, public figures like Gal Gadot, Kylie Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis posted their respective messages on social media. They too got the same treatment from the internet. Hollywood biggie Dwayne Johnson, also reacted to the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

Speaking of Justin Bieber, according to The Daily Mail, the singer on Instagram first shared a picture of a war zone with the bold text- ‘Praying For Israel.’ Many pointed out that the destruction image from the war zone was actually from Gaza. Justin was quick to delete his Instagram story and soon replaced it with another text sans an image writing- ‘Praying For Israel’ along with a heartbreak emoticon. In another story, Justin had previously shared a text which read, “Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. I’m pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it.”

Take a look at Justin Bieber’s deleted post:

justin bieber posting “praying for israel” using a picture of a destroyed gaza is actually insane pic.twitter.com/GNcEyhNk6V — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 11, 2023

Justin Bieber deletes and reposts ‘Praying For Israel’ story after the original post he shared had the words over a photo of destruction in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5yHoXC8Ilr — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2023

Lol he deleted. But from “not choosing sides” to “praying for Israel” only is wild 💀 pic.twitter.com/w5zWYKf6rw — 🤎Arif E.🤎 (@arfdy12) October 11, 2023

The Grammy-winning singer added, “To villainise all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families, who have been brutally taken from us (sic).”

Social media users were quick to react to Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram stories as one of the users said, “Celebs are so out of touch it’s actually embarrassing man.” One person said, “Another example of celebrities knowing absolutely nothing and reposting the first thing they see.”

The next one tweeted, “Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all. And didn’t he say just yesterday that he wasn’t going to pick sides, and look what he’s doing now… picking the wrong side while he’s at it too…. Smh.”

An individual stated, “’A simple Google search could’ve saved him from this embarrassment,” as another concluded, “The sad reality is that most celebrities want to seem socially aware but fail actually to do the research.”

