Anne Hathaway has always been an icon when it comes to delivering high-end fashion-forward moments. The forever ‘It Girl’ of Hollywood has done it again with her latest photoshoot for a campaign with Versace. After acing the brand’s icons collection earlier this year, Anne has now pulled off a reimagined workwear collection in her very own Hatha-esque way that is as hot as it gets. Scroll below to check out the entire photoshoot and that one snap that currently has the entire internet talking.

Anne Hathaway is giving some major work wear goals with her latest Versace shoot, and Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada would be so proud to see Andrea Sach, aka Hathaway, walk her shoes and get this far. In the new snaps released by the brand on Wednesday, Anne is seen sporting a score of looks, from leathers to denim and shirts to pullovers; however, the one look that has our hearts set is the one where she has ditched the top and the pants, putting on nothing but just a long black leather trench coat.

The blazer-like coat featuring power shoulders and lapels dipped nearly to Anne‘s belly button. Although ‘The Intern’ actor ditched her shirt, she kept it all together, adding a matching belt to her jacket with a gold buckle in the shape of Versace’s signature House Greca motif, which also features in the bag Hathaway carried to highlight her look. Forgoing the jewelry part, Anne just wore her brown hair down in textures and tousled blowout while her natural fringes adorned her forehead.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, in another photo, Hathaway aced a chic look, putting a modern spin to classic work wear in a black leather blazer and miniskirt suit, which was teamed with a turtleneck and knee-high boots with expressions that scream Business Only!

In the only colored photo, Anne ditched the power dressing, opting for an outfit best suited for a casual Friday with a long camel-colored coat, blue mom’s jeans, a white top with a pussy bow, and a adding a Versace belt with the brand’s famed hardware. She was also seen carrying a quilted black tote bag.

Which one of the Anne Hathaway looks from her recent photoshoot do you like the most? Let us know.

